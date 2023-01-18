Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementRegional: Chenango County Historical Society awarded $50,000 by NYSCA
AnnouncementState News

Regional: Chenango County Historical Society awarded $50,000 by NYSCA

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
68
The Chenango County Historical Society (CCHS), the area’s premier heritage museum, recently announced grant awards totaling $50,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). Funds will provide critical support to CCHS for community programs such as the annual Holiday Open House, featuring guest artists such as renowned children’s author and illustrator Suzanne Bloom. (Photo submitted by Chenango County Historical Society & Museum).

NORWICH, N.Y. – The Chenango County Historical Society (CCHS), the area’s premier heritage museum, recently announced grant awards totaling $50,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State’s historic investment for the arts, NYSCA has awarded $90 million since Spring 2022 to a record number of artists and organizations across the state.

As shared by Gov. Kathy Hochul, “As a cultural capital of the world, New York State is strengthened by our expansive coverage of the arts across all 62 counties. This year’s historic commitment to the arts sector will spur our continuing recovery from the pandemic and set the course for a stronger future.”

“We are immensely grateful to Governor Hochul and the Legislature for their unprecedented investment of $240 million to support arts organizations across the state. New York State arts organizations such as the Chenango County Historical Society are the cornerstone of our vibrant arts economy,” said Mara Manus, NYSCA executive director. “As crucial drivers of our health and vitality, we are grateful to the unwavering dedication of arts workers across the state.”

CCHS was also recognized by NYSCA Council Chair Katherine Nicholls: “[The] council congratulates the Chenango County Historical Society on its grant award! New York state arts and culture organizations inspire New Yorkers and cultivate community in every region.”

“Thanks to this extraordinary financial investment, the future of our organization is very promising, indeed,” said CCHS Executive Director Jessica Moquin. “Being a recipient of this funding is extremely inspiring and affirming. This tremendous support ensures that the unique cultural heritage of Chenango County will continue to be shared and celebrated.”

Following an extensive strategic planning process, CCHS recently shifted its focus from solely a curator of local history to a community partner, an educational resource, and a regional destination. The museum’s reaffirmed mission – to lead and support the advancement of research, education, and enjoyment of Chenango County history – is guiding the organization as it works to accomplish the goals identified in this strategic plan.

First established in 1939, CCHS is the primary organization dedicated to actively and comprehensively preserving the history of Chenango County. The organization celebrates local culture – unique traditions, noteworthy residents, and unusual stories of the region.

Previous article
Free six county virtual job fair offered
Next article
MVCC to host FIRST® Tech Challenge Robotics Qualifying Tournament
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

Governor Hochul updates New Yorkers on state’s progress combatting Covid-19

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0