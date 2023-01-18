Regional: Chenango County Historical Society awarded $50,000 by NYSCA

NORWICH, N.Y. – The Chenango County Historical Society (CCHS), the area’s premier heritage museum, recently announced grant awards totaling $50,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State’s historic investment for the arts, NYSCA has awarded $90 million since Spring 2022 to a record number of artists and organizations across the state.

As shared by Gov. Kathy Hochul, “As a cultural capital of the world, New York State is strengthened by our expansive coverage of the arts across all 62 counties. This year’s historic commitment to the arts sector will spur our continuing recovery from the pandemic and set the course for a stronger future.”

“We are immensely grateful to Governor Hochul and the Legislature for their unprecedented investment of $240 million to support arts organizations across the state. New York State arts organizations such as the Chenango County Historical Society are the cornerstone of our vibrant arts economy,” said Mara Manus, NYSCA executive director. “As crucial drivers of our health and vitality, we are grateful to the unwavering dedication of arts workers across the state.”

CCHS was also recognized by NYSCA Council Chair Katherine Nicholls: “[The] council congratulates the Chenango County Historical Society on its grant award! New York state arts and culture organizations inspire New Yorkers and cultivate community in every region.”

“Thanks to this extraordinary financial investment, the future of our organization is very promising, indeed,” said CCHS Executive Director Jessica Moquin. “Being a recipient of this funding is extremely inspiring and affirming. This tremendous support ensures that the unique cultural heritage of Chenango County will continue to be shared and celebrated.”

Following an extensive strategic planning process, CCHS recently shifted its focus from solely a curator of local history to a community partner, an educational resource, and a regional destination. The museum’s reaffirmed mission – to lead and support the advancement of research, education, and enjoyment of Chenango County history – is guiding the organization as it works to accomplish the goals identified in this strategic plan.

First established in 1939, CCHS is the primary organization dedicated to actively and comprehensively preserving the history of Chenango County. The organization celebrates local culture – unique traditions, noteworthy residents, and unusual stories of the region.