Free six county virtual job fair offered

Free Six-County Virtual Job Fair!

ALL Businesses and Job Seekers in Herkimer, Madison, Oneida,

Chenango, Delaware & Otsego Counties are Invited

Utica, NY – A free virtual job fair will be

held on Tuesday, January 31 st , from11:00am to 1:00pm. All businesses andjob seekers from across a six-county region are invited to attend: Herkimer,

Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Delaware,and Otsego.

The online event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ (WDB/HMO),Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness (RADAR) grant project.

“The RADAR program is excited to kick off the new year with a FREE virtual job fair,” says

Project Director Sommer Edwards. “We are looking forward to using this event to provide an opportunity for those seeking employment to explore both jobs and resources available through our RADAR grant. We provide free in-person and online Pre-Apprenticeship learning/training programs to eligible job seekers who are interested in participating in a Registered Apprenticeship program, which is a pathway to a good paying career.

“Staff from additional grants that are available through the Workforce Development Board will also be in attendance to showcase free training and employment options available though their grant programs, as our district is projected to grow in 2023.

“And we already have more than 30 local employers from various sectors, that are hiring

immediately, who will also have representatives on-hand to talk to job seekers one-on-one about their current employment opportunities.

The link and QR code to register can be found here:

https://www.working-solutions.org/news/six-county-virtual-job-fair-january-31st

http://www.working-solutions.org

To learn more about our learning/training grant programs and services, please visit

https://www.working-solutions.org/