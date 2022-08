For Immediate Release — There is a Retired Public Employees Association Membership Meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 8th at Vernon Downs. The even will include a Breakfast Buffet and a presentation by guest speaker Billy the Liquor Guy, author of “Under Too Long.”

Additionally, there will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

Attached with this release is a link to a flyer for the event, including how to sign up for the event and reservation deadline.

Click here for RPEA flyer and registration form.