Press Release: Learn How ‘It Just Clicks’ at CCE Oswego Workshop on August 25th

Oswego, NY — Marketing products using social media and the internet can unlock a world of benefits for businesses large and small, and in any industry, including agriculture. Whether it’s increasing public awareness of your brand, engaging more effectively with your audience, and simply saving yourself some money, the benefits are clear. Understanding how to use social media marketing (or SMM) to your business’ advantage can make all the difference in launching a successful SMM campaign.

Learn the ins and outs of SMM for your agricultural business at “It Just Clicks: Social Media Marketing and Agricultural Products”, a workshop hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego). Amanda Bickford, CCE Local Foods Marketing Specialist, will explain how to use, and what has changed about, Facebook, Instagram, and Google Business Profile so you can make the most of the many benefits of online and SMM marketing. Website creation will also be briefly covered and links to free online resources for further learning will be provided.

This workshop will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. via Zoom with in-person seating available at the CCE Oswego office in Mexico, NY. Attendance is free of charge, with registration required to attend.

For more information and to register, visit http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events or scan the QR code with your phone’s camera app. In-person seating is limited and available on a first come, first serve basis. For further information, or assistance with registration, please contact Erich Keena, Ag Economic Development Specialist, at 315-963-7286 ext. 203 or ejk247@cornell.edu.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Individuals requiring special needs can call the CCE Oswego County office for assistance in making accommodations. Call (315) 963-7286 or visit thatscooperativeextension.org to learn more about CCE Oswego and what we do.