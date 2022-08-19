Broadway Utica
Announcement

Press Release: Nominations Now Being Accepted for The Rotary Club of Utica 2022 Pride of Workmanship Awards

Photo: Uticarotary.org

The Rotary Club of Utica is soliciting nominations from the community for this year’s Pride of Workmanship Awards Program. The awards recognize outstanding contributions by employees below the management level in all businesses, industries and organizations.  

Since 1990, the Utica Rotary has recognized outstanding individuals and will do so again at the Pride of Workmanship Awards Program on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM.

Pride of Workmanship Recipients exemplify an outstanding commitment to their job —their performance makes a positive difference to their employer.  Award recipients will demonstrate:   

  • Outstanding Competence and consistency of effort
  • Commitment to employer 
  • Commitment to co-workers (team players)
  • Professionalism and creativity
  • Enthusiasm and initiative
  • Willingness to go above and beyond the job description
  • An understanding of the award’s motto: “Do it once, do it well.  Build a Better America”

Deadline for nominations is September 16, 2022

For a nomination form visit the Rotary Club of Utica website at www.uticarotary.org and click on Pride/Workmanship; or for more information, email Roxanne Mutchler at rmutchler@live.com with Pride of Workmanship in the subject line.

