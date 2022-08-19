Local News: Cull named MVCC Track and Field Head Coach

Mohawk Valley Community College has appointed Durell Cull of Rome as head coach/athletic specialist, responsible for leading the Hawks’ highly competitive Track and Field program, part of the National Junior Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region III, Division III. In this position, Cull will work to recruit and coach student-athletes for MVCC Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams and help guide them in accomplishing their academic and athletic goals.

Cull enters the 2022-23 season with more than eight years of successful coaching experience with the Hawks. Many of the student-athletes he has worked with have gone on to four-year schools to continue their pursuit of academic and athletic excellence. Under his leadership, the men’s team has celebrated six NJCAA National Champions, more than 25 All-Region Athletes, 15 Regional Champions, and 16 All-American Athletes. The women’s team won the 2015 NJCAA National Championship and 2019 Region III Championship and has named 20 All-Region Athletes, seven Regional Champions, and two All-Americans.

Cull, an MVCC alumnus, holds a decorated resume of collegiate track records. As a Hawk, Cull was a JUCO All-American in the 100-Meter Dash, Region III Record holder, and 60-Meter Dash Champion. He also holds MVCC’s school records in 100-Meter Dash, 60-Meter Dash, Indoor 200-Meter Dash, and 4×100 Meter Relay. After MVCC, Cull continued his track career at NCAA Division I Liberty University, where he helped the Flames win an IC4A Conference Championship. He then transferred to SUNY Oneonta, where he was tabbed as an All-American in the 55-Meter Dash after winning first place in said event at the SUNY Athletic Conference Championship.

Cull holds an associate degree in Recreation and Leisure Services from MVCC and a bachelor’s degree in human ecology from SUNY Oneonta. He is a graduate of Rome Free Academy.

About MVCC Athletics

Mohawk Valley Community College, home of the Hawks, offers one of the most extensive, diverse, and successful two-year college intercollegiate athletic programs in the country with 17 highly competitive sports for men and women. The Hawks are part of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region III, Division III, and the program is committed to supporting student-athletes in meeting their educational goals in compliance with institutional, NJCAA, and transfer academic standards.

About MVCC

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events. To learn more about MVCC and its programs, visit www.mvcc.edu.