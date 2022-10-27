Press Release: CCE Announces an Introduction to Maple Syrup Production for Beginners

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) will be hosting a free virtual workshop on Wednesday, November 30th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Please join us for an introductory workshop on maple syrup production. This educational program is geared towards those interested in beginning a new maple syrup venture but lack some of the basic knowledge and skillsets for getting started. Some of the topics that will be covered include 1) the what, when, and how to tap, 2) basic sap collection options, 3) the fundamentals of syrup processing, and 4) marketing trends and where to sell your products. There will also be opportunity for questions during the Q&A session.

Speakers will be Adam Wild and Aaron Wightman, the co-directors of the Cornell Maple Program. Adam Wild is the director of the 350-acre Uihleim Maple Research Forest located in northern NY. Adam performs applied research and helps oversee the 6,000+ maple tap operation. Aaron Wightman is a NY State Maple Specialist and helps direct the tap research and maple laboratory at the Arnot Forest in southern NY. Aaron conducts research on all aspects of maple production, marketing, and forest management.

This agricultural workshop is open to all members of the public. Registration is required to attend. To register, please go to: https://thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2022/11/30/introduction-to-maple-syrup-production-for-beginners There is limited in-person seating available at the local CCE Oswego extension office. For further information, please contact Joshua Vrooman, Agriculture Community Educator, at jwv33@cornell.edu or 315-963-7286 ext. 200.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs. For more information, please call 315-963-7286 or go online to www.thatscooperativeextension.org.