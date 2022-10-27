Community Event: ‘CycleNation’ to Take Place Tonight, Oct. 27th to Benefit the American Stroke Association

WHAT: CycleNation, a relay-style, stationary cycling event that fights stroke. This year, we have a Halloween theme! We will have blood pressure screenings and health information for participants.

WHO: Audrey Ventura, stroke survivor who will share her story and Dr. Varun Reddy, specialist, interventional neurology, MVHS.

100 supporters of the American Stroke Association/American Heart Association, who have formed teams and fundraised before coming to cycle.

WHEN: THURSDAY, OCT. 27, 2022

4:00 p.m. Doors open; 4:30 p.m. Program begins

5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Cycling takes place!

7:00 p.m. Awards ceremony: Top fundraising team; most spirit; farthest distance biked; best costume.

7:30 p.m.: Celebration at 16 Stone Brewpub

WHERE: Carbone Athletics at the Fitness Mill, 1707 Oriskany Blvd. W., Utica

WHY: Approximately 800,000 Americans have a stroke each year[1] and one in four survivors will have another one.A stroke can happen to anyone at any point in their lifetime. Women ages 35 and younger are 44% more likely to have the most common type of stroke (ischemic) than men [2]. Attendees at CycleNation will learn ways to prevent stroke, as well as the signs and symptoms of it. Funds raised at CycleNation will help the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, fund research and education to fight stroke.

About CycleNation

CycleNation, a relay-style, stationary cycling event that helps the American Stroke Association fight stroke, is set for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Carbone Athletics at the Fitness Mill. This year’s event has a Halloween theme. Stroke survivor Audrey Ventura will share her story. Big Poppa of Mix 102.5 will emcee. Sponsors include Steet Ponte Auto Group, MVHS, NYCM Insurance, Universal Wellness, Mix 102.5, WUTR, The Daily Sentinel and New York Sash. For information or to donate, visit CycleNation.org/Utica or contact Marianne.Hagadorn@heart.org or Renee.Hartnett@heart.org.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.