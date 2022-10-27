Local: MVCC to Hold Art Scholarship Contest for High School Seniors

The School of Art at Mohawk Valley Community College is holding an Art Scholarship Contest, providing an opportunity for local high school seniors to win prizes that include a full-tuition Presidential Scholarship to MVCC (first place), $500 (second place), and $250 (third place).

All high school senior-level students are invited to submit original work for consideration for scholarships to attend MVCC as a major in the following areas: Digital Animation, Digital Media and Marketing, Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Illustration, Photography, and Video Production. Submissions will be accepted digitally (.jpg and .pdf format are preferred) and can be uploaded to the Google Form at https://tinyurl.com/kk843aka using a valid high school email address. The deadline to enter is Jan. 1, 2023, by 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call School of Art Dean Todd Behrendt at 315-792-5409 or tbehrendt@mvcc.edu. To learn more about MVCC’s Art programs, visit www.mvcc.edu/academics/arts.