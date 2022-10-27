Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementLocal: MVCC to Hold Art Scholarship Contest for High School Seniors
spot_img
AnnouncementEducationMohawk Valley Community College

Local: MVCC to Hold Art Scholarship Contest for High School Seniors

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
43
art contest
Photo: Shutterstock.com.

The School of Art at Mohawk Valley Community College is holding an Art Scholarship Contest, providing an opportunity for local high school seniors to win prizes that include a full-tuition Presidential Scholarship to MVCC (first place), $500 (second place), and $250 (third place).

All high school senior-level students are invited to submit original work for consideration for scholarships to attend MVCC as a major in the following areas: Digital Animation, Digital Media and Marketing, Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Illustration, Photography, and Video Production. Submissions will be accepted digitally (.jpg and .pdf format are preferred) and can be uploaded to the Google Form at https://tinyurl.com/kk843aka using a valid high school email address. The deadline to enter is Jan. 1, 2023, by 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call School of Art Dean Todd Behrendt at 315-792-5409 or tbehrendt@mvcc.edu. To learn more about MVCC’s Art programs, visit www.mvcc.edu/academics/arts.

Previous article
Oneida County Recognizes National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
Next article
Community Event: ‘CycleNation’ to Take Place Tonight, Oct. 27th to Benefit the American Stroke Association
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
maple syrup
Agriculture

Press Release: CCE Announces an Introduction to Maple Syrup Production for...

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0