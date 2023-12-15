Over 1 Million Texans lose Medicaid as state nears end of “unwinding”

In a significant blow to healthcare in Texas, over one million residents have lost their Medicaid coverage in recent months. The state’s decision to withdraw from the federally funded Medicaid expansion program is now coming to fruition, leaving many vulnerable and low-income Texans without access to affordable healthcare.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, approximately 1.3 million residents have lost Medicaid coverage since the state began “unwinding” the program in 2018. The unwinding process involves shifting Medicaid beneficiaries to private insurance plans that offer limited coverage and often come with high out-of-pocket costs.

This move has been heavily criticized by healthcare advocates and progressives, who argue that it will leave millions of Texans without the healthcare they need. Medicaid has been a crucial safety net for low-income families and individuals in Texas, providing access to preventative care, prescription drugs, and hospitalization services.

Critics argue that the shift to private insurance will lead to more uninsured Texans, who will then rely on expensive emergency room care to address health issues that could have been prevented with regular doctor visits. The costs of this care will likely be passed on to taxpayers and hospitals, placing an additional burden on an already strained healthcare system.

Some state officials have defended the move, arguing that the Medicaid expansion program was unsustainable and would have eventually bankrupted the state. However, opponents say that withdrawing from the program will only worsen the healthcare crisis in Texas, which has some of the highest uninsured rates in the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of affordable healthcare, with millions of Americans losing their jobs and, in turn, their employer-sponsored health insurance. The loss of Medicaid for over one million Texans comes at a time when access to healthcare is more critical than ever.

As the state nears the end of its Medicaid “unwinding,” many are calling for lawmakers to take action to address the healthcare crisis. The pandemic has exposed the fragility of our healthcare system, and it is clear that more needs to be done to ensure that all Texans have access to affordable, quality care.

