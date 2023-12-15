Doctors Issues Warnings After Man Tears Hole In Throat After Trying To Hold In Sneeze.

In a bizarre incident, a 34-year-old man from the UK ended up with a hole in his throat after attempting to stifle a sneeze. The incident has prompted doctors to warn people of the potential dangers of holding in a sneeze.

According to reports, the man pinched his nose and clamped his mouth shut in a bid to suppress a sneeze. However, the act caused a sudden increase in pressure inside his throat, leading to a tear in the lining of his pharynx. He experienced sudden pain and was unable to speak or swallow.

The man was rushed to the emergency ward of a local hospital, where scans revealed air bubbles in the neck and chest, indicating a potentially life-threatening condition. He was kept under observation for a week, and a feeding tube was inserted to facilitate his recovery. Doctors advised him not to hold in a sneeze in the future.

The incident highlights the importance of allowing a sneeze to escape freely. According to Dr. Anthony Aymat, a specialist in ear, nose, and throat surgery, holding in a forceful sneeze can lead to serious complications, including rupture of the ear drums, hearing loss, and injury to blood vessels in the brain.

Dr. Aymat recommends that people should cover their nose and mouth while sneezing, but should avoid stifling the sneeze completely. He also advises seeking medical attention immediately if one experiences extreme pain or difficulty in swallowing or speaking after sneezing.

The incident has gained widespread attention on social media, with many expressing shock at the severity of the consequences of a simple act of holding in a sneeze. Doctors hope that this incident will serve as a warning to the public to take sneezing seriously and to avoid taking any risks when it comes to their health.

