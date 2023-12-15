Governor Hochul Announces New York’s First National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Funded Fast Charging Station Now Operating in the Hudson Valley

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York’s first high-speed chargers for electric vehicles funded through President Biden’s historic National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program are now operating in the City of Kingston, in Ulster County in the Hudson Valley. The NEVI program was created as part of the landmark Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Biden in 2021 and provides New York State $175 million in dedicated federal funding to support the strategic deployment of electric vehicle Level 3 Direct Current Fast Charging infrastructure and establish an interconnected network for reliable charging, with an emphasis on locations near interstate highway exits.

“As New York State continues to advance its nation-leading climate agenda, it’s imperative that we make key investments in the infrastructure needed to support the transition to electric vehicles,” Governor Hochul said. “The opening of this site, the first of its kind in New York State utilizing federal NEVI funding made available as part of the historic IIJA, is a major step forward in creating the vast network of charging stations that will help more consumers transition to electric vehicles. This station, combined with a network of stations to come, will ensure New York continues to be at the forefront in the fight against climate change.”

The four-charger hub in the Bank of America parking lot at 451 Washington Ave., just off of I-87, 60 miles south of Albany, is one of the first in the nation to be installed through the NEVI program, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration and supported by the U.S. Joint Office of Energy and Transportation. As announced by Governor Hochul, with the approval of NY’s annual NEVI Plan update in September, New York State received its second annual formula fund apportionment of $37.4 million in NEVI program funding to continue the expansion of New York’s electric charging infrastructure, which is a portion of the $175 million over the five-year life of the program. The activation of this EV charging site was made possible by the strong collaboration between New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the New York Power Authority (NYPA) who have partnered to complete the first phase of the program—approximately $20 million—to complete the build out of the state’s electric vehicle alternate fuel corridors by expanding the Power Authority’s EVolve NY fast charging network and filling in gaps along these designated corridors to give EV drivers more options for quick, convenient charging and encourage more New Yorkers to drive electric. The development of this additional, publicly accessible charging infrastructure helps New York State advance its transition to zero-emission vehicles by 2035 and further its carbon-reduction goals.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said, “Thanks to President Biden, more and more EV chargers are coming online around the country as we work to deliver a nationwide network of charging stations by the end of the decade. Securing America’s position as a world leader on EVs will grow our economy and create a new generation of good-paying jobs.”

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said, “Today marks another historic milestone in the Biden-Harris Administration’s push for the first ever national endeavor to build a convenient, reliable, and made-in-America charging network. New York’s energized NEVI station shows the President’s Investing in America agenda in action: an investment in our clean energy economy that’s creating good-paying jobs and lowering costs for American families and drivers.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Our Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law is supercharging the electric vehicle future in New York, and I am proud to announce the first federally-funded, fast electric charging station has powered up in the Hudson Valley. Kingston will be among the first in the nation, and the first in New York State to get us on the road to a cleaner electric future. And with $175 million to supercharge from our Infrastructure Law on the way to New York State these high-speed chargers mark the first of many new stations, propelling us towards a cleaner, more sustainable future for all.”

Governor Hochul signed legislation in 2021 requiring all new passenger cars, pickup trucks and SUVs sold in New York State be zero emission by 2035. The legislation will help to advance the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which establishes bold targets for decreasing greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector and calls for emissions to be reduced 85 percent by 2050.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The opening of this charging station in Kingston is a first step in building and fortifying the infrastructure needed to support a statewide electric vehicle charging network and is a major milestone in a truly collaborative effort led by the Biden Administration and carried out by Governor Hochul and New York State agency partners, one that is building the infrastructure today to support transportation needs of the present and future.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “The Power Authority is pleased to collaborate with the Biden administration and our state partners to become New York State’s first recipient of federal funding dedicated to filling in designated travel corridors with a minimum number of high-speed charging stations — one site every 50 miles or less. Our rapidly expanding EVolve NY network is strategically positioned to accelerate this infrastructure build-out and help prepare the state to achieve Governor Hochul’s directive to transition to zero-emission vehicles by 2035. Working together, we will ensure that EV travel and charging become more accessible and convenient throughout the state.” The Power Authority is utilizing its EVolve NY fast charging program to identify potential locations and build charging facilities within the 20 NEVI-designated gap-areas to meet the NEVI criteria for DCFC locations at least every 50 miles along the state’s designated electric vehicle alternate fuel corridors. The majority of these new stations are targeted to be complete by the end of 2024.

The State will soon open a second NEVI site at a Mirabito store in Richmondville in Schoharie County, and a third site is scheduled for completion in North Hudson in Essex County in the Adirondack Park in the coming weeks.

The Power Authority maintains the largest open-access high-speed charging network in New York State with more than 150 charging ports at 39 sites along statewide major travel corridors, helping ensure that EV drivers in New York do not have to worry about running out of charge when driving electric.

EVolve NY chargers can charge capable electric vehicles in as little as 20 minutes. The Kingston hub, on the Electrify America network, is equipped with four combined charging system (CCS) chargers rated at up to 350 kW. Electrify Commercial, a business unit of Electrify America, oversaw the design, permitting, installation and commissioning of the Kingston station and will manage the ongoing operations and maintenance.

Electrify America President and CEO Robert Barrosa said, “Electrify America is thrilled to celebrate the opening of the EVolve NY charging station in Kingston with our longstanding collaborator New York Power Authority. With the support of federal funding, this milestone charging station brings to fruition the efforts of public and private stakeholders to enable the future of electric transportation today.”

NEVI Funding and Progress

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed into law in 2021 included $7.5 billion for EV chargers, with a goal of installing 500,000 chargers nationwide by 2030. The bulk of the funding, $5 billion, is dedicated to building standardized fast chargers along interstate highways under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.

The chargers have to meet certain criteria such as being built at least every 50 miles on designated corridors, 97 percent uptime and including credit card readers for easy payment.

NYSDOT and the Power Authority developed New York’s NEVI plan in collaboration with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority; the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation; the New York State Department of Public Service (DPS); the New York State Thruway Authority; and the Long Island Power Authority.

A range of initiatives grow access to electric vehicles and improve clean transit for all New Yorkers include EV Make Ready, EVolve NY, the Drive Clean Rebate, the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program (NYTVIP), and federal funding under the NEVI Program.

Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Ulster County continues to make history in the fight against the Climate Crisis, and we’re proud that our City of Kingston stands among the first in the nation to install high-speed EV chargers through funding from the federal NEVI Program. Establishing an extensive public network of fast-charging infrastructure across NYS will help boost the adoption of clean vehicles, bringing us closer to an emissions-free future while encouraging visitors to spend time in our local business areas while waiting for a charge. I commend NYSDOT, NYPA, and the Federal Highway Administration for advancing this exciting build-out in Kingston, and I look forward to the expansion of more state-of-the-art EV charging infrastructure across the Hudson Valley.”

Assembymember Sarahana Shrestha said, “The City of Kingston’s newest EV charging stations, funded with federal dollars and made possible by our state agencies, is a great example of how the public sector can lead the buildout of our green future. This will be welcome news to Mid-Hudson Valley residents who are eager to play a role in lowering emissions but worry about infrastructure costs being passed to ratepayers. Given how critical the transportation sector is in lowering emissions, I also look forward to working with the Governor’s office and our federal partners in strengthening public transit in the area, especially buses.”

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said, “Ulster County is strongly committed to working with state and federal partners to address the climate crisis and capitalize on the benefits for our communities of shifting to a clean energy economy. This new fast-charging hub is just the kind of investment we need to enable convenient EV charging by residents and tourists alike and will actually draw more tourists to our County who are looking for convenient charging as they make their vacation plans. I want to thank Governor Hochul, the New York Power Authority, the NYS Department of Transportation, and the Federal Highway Administration for creating this fast-charging hub here in Ulster County. I also want to thank the Biden/Harris administration for their leadership in getting the 2021 bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act over the finish line and making this investment possible.”

Kingston Mayor Steve Noble said, “I thank Governor Hochul for investing in electric vehicle charging stations, and increasing crucial accessibility for EV owners living in and traveling through Kingston. We are pleased to be the first municipality in the State to use this Federal funding for our first Level 3 high-speed charging station and we appreciate the Governor’s support in helping Kingston become a leader in sustainability efforts.”

Bank of America Capital Region-Hudson Valley President Dave Cornell said, “We’re always working to enhance our financial center experience for clients. Bringing electric vehicle charging to our financial center in Kingston adds convenience and makes life easier for the communities we serve.”

New York State hosts more than 1,300 public fast chargers at more than 300 locations, according to the U.S. Dept. of Energy Alternative Fuels Data Center, that range in speed from 25kW to 350kW which equates to varying charging times.

EV owners can locate public chargers using smartphone apps such as NYSDOT’s 511NY, EV Connect, Electrify America, PlugShare, ChargeHub, ChargeWay, ChargePoint, EVGo, Google Maps, or the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center. For a map showing EVolve NY chargers, click here. Note that the EVolve NY chargers operate on the Electrify America and EV Connect networks. Credit cards are accepted to charge; no subscription or membership needed.