Oneida County Health Department announces upcoming rabies vaccination clinics

The Oneida County Health Department (OCHD) announced today that it has scheduled five rabies vaccination clinics throughout the remainder of the year.

The events will take place:

April 27, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town of Trenton Offices

June 12, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Annsville Highway Garage

July 24, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Vienna Town Garage

August 21, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Rome Kennedy Arena

October 19, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town of Trenton Offices

Appointments are required for the clinic and can be made by calling 315-798-5064 or online at ocgov.net/rabies. A $10 donation per pet is requested to help with costs. The following guidelines apply:

Per NYS Public Health Law, all dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated by four months old. Dogs and cats need another dose at age one and then receive a booster dose every three years following. Ferrets must receive booster doses annually.

Pets will receive a one-year certificate if no prior proof of rabies vaccination is shown.

Dogs need to be on a leash and cats need to be in a carrier or laundry basket.

Rabies is a deadly disease that affects the brain and kills both animals and humans. Animals pass the virus through saliva when the infected animal bites. Any mammal can get rabies, but bats, skunks, foxes and raccoons are most common. Without quick treatment, the rabies virus can lead to death. In 2022, OCHD investigated 651 cases of human or pet contact with a variety of potentially rabid animals including bats, foxes, skunks, cats and raccoons. Nine animals were lab-confirmed positive for rabies. Fortunately, rabies is also almost 100 percent preventable for your pets if they are vaccinated.

“Prevention is key,” said Daniel W. Gilmore, Ph.D., MPH, Director of Health. “Rabies can be fatal, but there are measures we can take to protect ourselves and our pets. Have your pets vaccinated and avoid contact with wild animals. Rabies vaccinations not only protects your pet, but it also protects you, your family and the community.”

In addition to pet vaccination, Gilmore recommends the following:

Do not touch or feed wild or unknown animals.

Do not touch dead or sick animals.

Learn the signs of rabies in animals.

Seek immediate medical attention if you have contact with an animal you think may be rabid.

Call animal control to remove all stray animals from your neighborhood since these animals may be unvaccinated or ill.

Report all animal bites to the county Health Department.

For the safety of pets and the convenience of county residents, the county Health Department offers rabies vaccination clinics throughout the year in various community locations. Last year, OCHD vaccinated 494 pets.

All cats, dogs and ferrets four months or older must have a current rabies vaccination, even if they stay indoors. Unvaccinated pets or pets whose vaccinations have lapsed could be euthanized or quarantined for an extended period of time if exposed to rabies.

For more information on rabies prevention, contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064 or log onto our website at ocgov.net/rabies.