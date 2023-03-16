Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementMakin’ Cake brings sweet twist to equity discussion at Munson-Williams on March...
Announcement

Makin’ Cake brings sweet twist to equity discussion at Munson-Williams on March 25

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
50
Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Musuem of Art.

MARCH 15, 2022. UTICA:Dasha Kelly Hamilton brings her one-woman show, Makin’ Cake, to Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

Hamilton, a former Wisconsin poet laureate, explores American exceptionalism, class and race through a baking analogy. The performance takes place in the Sinnott Family-Bank of Utica Auditorium at the Museum, followed by a discussion with the audience and cupcake reception. 

With rapid-fire alliteration, Hamilton’s performance is a history lesson combined with a real-life onstage demonstration of making cake. Hamilton speaks of “the three layers of America,” cleverly drawing comparisons between baking and privilege. For instance, the working class sweetened their cakes with honey, applesauce and boiled raisins. Whereas the wealthy had pastry teams of slaves to spend days sweetening their cakes with real sugar.

Makin’ Cake was originally commissioned by the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Wisconsin as a strategy to engage a community-wide conversation about race. The show features vignettes, digital media, live bakers and Hamilton owning the stage and its stories. And, of course, cake.

 

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for Munson-Williams Members. For tickets, visit mwpai.org or call 315-797-0055.

 

The performance of Makin’ Cake at Munson-Williams is sponsored by Natalie L. Brown, LLC. 

Previous article
Oneida County Overdose Response Team issues spike alert
Next article
Oneida County Health Department announces upcoming rabies vaccination clinics
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
community garden
Announcement

Open Letter to Anthony Picente: Help Us Save the Gardens

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0