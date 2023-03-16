Makin’ Cake brings sweet twist to equity discussion at Munson-Williams on March 25

MARCH 15, 2022. UTICA:Dasha Kelly Hamilton brings her one-woman show, Makin’ Cake, to Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

Hamilton, a former Wisconsin poet laureate, explores American exceptionalism, class and race through a baking analogy. The performance takes place in the Sinnott Family-Bank of Utica Auditorium at the Museum, followed by a discussion with the audience and cupcake reception.

With rapid-fire alliteration, Hamilton’s performance is a history lesson combined with a real-life onstage demonstration of making cake. Hamilton speaks of “the three layers of America,” cleverly drawing comparisons between baking and privilege. For instance, the working class sweetened their cakes with honey, applesauce and boiled raisins. Whereas the wealthy had pastry teams of slaves to spend days sweetening their cakes with real sugar.

Makin’ Cake was originally commissioned by the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Wisconsin as a strategy to engage a community-wide conversation about race. The show features vignettes, digital media, live bakers and Hamilton owning the stage and its stories. And, of course, cake.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for Munson-Williams Members. For tickets, visit mwpai.org or call 315-797-0055.

The performance of Makin’ Cake at Munson-Williams is sponsored by Natalie L. Brown, LLC.