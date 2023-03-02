MVCC Cultural Series to Host Restorative Yoga and Drum Circle on Feb. 28

The Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series will host a Restorative Yoga and Drum Circle from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Schafer Theater, Wilcox Hall, at its Utica Campus.

Join Alex Kofi Dankwa, Therapeutic Arts Life Coach and Founder of DANKWA Designs, on a new journey to realize that putting yourself first is not a selfish act. Admission is $10 general, $5 for MVCC employees, and free for MVCC students. Limited tickets available; to purchase, visit www.mvcc.edu/tickets.

The MVCC Cultural Series is brought to you by MVCC’s Cultural Events Council, in collaboration with MVCC’s Program Board, with significant support from the Student Activity Fee. For more information about the Cultural Series, visit www.mvcc.edu/culture.

About MVCC

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment.

With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events. To learn more about MVCC and its programs, visit www.mvcc.edu.