Kelli Lasher named regional sales director at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

UTICA, NY:Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has named Kelli Lasher regional director of sales in the company’s Central New York and Utica/North Country regions. In this new role, she will be responsible for sales and retention efforts for key and strategic commercial accounts.

Lasher has been with the Health Plan for 26 years. She began her career in 1997 as an account executive. Since that time, she has held a variety of sales and leadership positions in areas including commercial sales and government programs divisions. Most recently, Lasher served as regional sales manager focused on retention and growth of key and strategic commercial accounts.

Lasher earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Utica College of Syracuse University and is a recognized Certified Community Leader graduate from Leadership Greater Syracuse. Lasher also sits on the Regional Advisory Board for Junior Achievement of Central Upstate New York. She and her family currently reside in Central New York.