The Other Side announces poetry reading

The Other Side presents:

I Pray This Letter Reaches You in Time: Poetry Reading by Thomas Townsley

Thursday March 16, 7 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St, Utica

Thomas Townsley’s fourth book, I Pray This Letter Reaches You in Time, is his best yet. “A master of subterfuge and elision, his poems are full of “erotic prayfulness within a cosmic/comic playfulness” (Patrick Lawler). Townsley “diarizes a place where the most incongruous is routine and to be expected” (Georgia A. Popoff).

The reading is free to the public (Donations welcome). Books will be available for sale.

For additional information contact Kim at 315 735-4825 or kodomenico@verizon.net. Additional information on events at The Other Side can be found at theothersideutica.org.