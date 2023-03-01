Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementThe Other Side announces poetry reading
AnnouncementNews

The Other Side announces poetry reading

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
66

The Other Side presents:

I Pray This Letter Reaches You in Time: Poetry Reading by Thomas Townsley

Thursday March 16, 7 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St, Utica

Thomas Townsley’s fourth book, I Pray This Letter Reaches You in Time, is his best yet.  “A master of subterfuge and elision, his poems are full of “erotic prayfulness within a cosmic/comic playfulness” (Patrick Lawler). Townsley “diarizes a place where the most incongruous is routine and to be expected” (Georgia A. Popoff).

 

The reading is free to the public (Donations welcome).  Books will be available for sale.

For additional information contact Kim at 315 735-4825 or kodomenico@verizon.net.  Additional information on events at The Other Side can be found at theothersideutica.org.

Previous article
The Heat Beat: The music of Phoenix Radio and beyond: Honoring the importance of music for those with Cerebral Palsy
Next article
Kelli Lasher named regional sales director at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Dankwa
Announcement

MVCC Cultural Series to Host Restorative Yoga and Drum Circle on...

charrislockwood - 0