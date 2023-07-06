MVCC announces new hires, employee title changes, and promotions

Mohawk Valley Community College announces the following new appointments, employee title changes, and promotions approved by the Board of Trustees at their June 20, 2023, meeting:

Rosemary Mink, Professor Emerita

Rosemary Spetka, Administrator Emerita

Paul Cruskie, Professor Emeritus

Daniel Michaels, STEM GEAR UP Program Assistant

Kathleen Montague, Instructor

Walter Constantini, Director of Airframe & Powerplant

Dylan Blier, Multimedia Designer

In recognition of her many years of outstanding service, Rosemary Mink has been named Professor Emerita.

In recognition of her many years of outstanding service, Rosemary Spetka has been named Administrator Emerita.

In recognition of his many years of outstanding service, Paul Cruskie has been named Professor Emeritus.

Daniel Michaels has transitioned to the grant-funded position of STEM GEAR UP Program Assistant in the Student Affairs Division. He will provide instruction to GEAR UP students in support of the grant’s STEM priority and improve GEAR UP students’ academic performance through the delivery of a wide range of instructional support. He was an educational support specialist for the GEAR UP program and has been a UAV pilot and technician for Microdrones/Pro Drones USA. He holds an associate degree in Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems and a certificate in Computer-Aided Drafting from MVCC.

Kathleen Montague has been appointed as an Instructor in the School of Health Sciences. She will provide instruction, assist senior faculty in course revisions and curriculum writing, advise students, serve on College and departmental committees, and fulfill other professional obligations. She has been an adjunct in the department since 2018 and has worked as a charge RN/staff RN for Mohawk Valley Health Systems and Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare, as well as a staff RN at Albany Medical Center. Montague holds a diploma in Nursing from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, a bachelor’s degree in Nursing, and a master’s degree in Nursing Education from SUNY Polytechnic Institute.

Walter Constantini, previously the Director of Aviation Programs, has transitioned to the role of Director of the Airframe & Powerplant program. He will be responsible for planning, leadership, and administration of the Airframe & Powerplant program and other Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) related programming. He has held the position of Director of Aviation Programs since 2006. Previously, he worked as a logistic manager/facilities manager for Empire Aero Center in Rome, a lead technician for Bombardier Aerospace Learjet, and an aviation marketing member for Mohawk Valley EDGE. He holds an airframe and powerplant license from the Riverside School of Aeronautics and a bachelor’s degree in Aviation Maintenance Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Dylan Blier has transitioned to the full-time position of Multimedia Designer in the Office of Marketing and Communications. Previously, he worked as a part-time video and motion graphics specialist in the department. He also served as a product photographer for Utica Cutlery and a technical officer for LGND Creative in Washington, D.C. Blier holds associate degrees in Advertising Photography and Advertising Media Marketing and Management from MVCC, and a bachelor’s degree in Communications and Media Design from SUNY Polytechnic Institute.