Free virtual job fair scheduled for July 12

A free virtual job fair will be held on Wednesday, July 12th, from 11:00am to

1:00pm. All businesses and job seekers from the following counties are invited to attend:

Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego. There will also be representatives from training grant programs available to explain how these free programs can help job seekers get started in a chosen career field.

The online event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ (WDB/HMO) Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness (RADAR) grant project.

“We are looking forward to hosting our upcoming Virtual Job Fair,” says Project Director

Sommer Edwards. “With graduation behind us, we are excited to welcome a new talent pool to our workforce, in addition to our customers who have recently completed training programs and are eager to find new employment opportunities. Due to our growing workforce, we have added Onondaga County to our list of areas that will be involved in this month’s event.

“The Workforce Development Board and its grant programs have been in full swing this summer working with and providing training and services to individuals looking for employment. If you are unemployed, or are looking for a career change, now is the time to reach out, and learn about the free training options we have available. For some, transportation, childcare, and lack of resources may have presented a barrier to getting back to work. The Workforce Development Board, in partnership with other local agencies, has a number of funding streams to assist andmprovide supportive services to those seeking support.

“If you are an employer and are interested in meeting our pool of job seekers, now is the time to get involved. We have a wide range of funding streams available to employers looking to hire or upscale their workforce. We are always looking to make new partnerships to not only assist our clients but to better your business and address your workforce needs.

“If you or someone you know could benefit from our services, register for our virtual event

today, and reach out to us for more information!”

The link to register is below:

https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/WRveOW

(Businesses select: “Organization” // Job Seekers select: “Attendee”)

To learn more about this valuable opportunity, please visit https://www.working-

solutions.org/news/free-7-county-virtual-job-fair-july-12-2023