Broadway Utica
HomeReleased to Phoenix Media:Free virtual job fair scheduled for July 12
Released to Phoenix Media:

Free virtual job fair scheduled for July 12

Press Release
By Press Release
0
41

A free virtual job fair will be held on Wednesday, July 12th, from 11:00am to
1:00pm. All businesses and job seekers from the following counties are invited to attend:
Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego. There will also be representatives from training grant programs available to explain how these free programs can help job seekers get started in a chosen career field.
The online event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ (WDB/HMO) Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness (RADAR) grant project.
“We are looking forward to hosting our upcoming Virtual Job Fair,” says Project Director
Sommer Edwards. “With graduation behind us, we are excited to welcome a new talent pool to our workforce, in addition to our customers who have recently completed training programs and are eager to find new employment opportunities. Due to our growing workforce, we have added Onondaga County to our list of areas that will be involved in this month’s event.
“The Workforce Development Board and its grant programs have been in full swing this summer working with and providing training and services to individuals looking for employment. If you are unemployed, or are looking for a career change, now is the time to reach out, and learn about the free training options we have available. For some, transportation, childcare, and lack of resources may have presented a barrier to getting back to work. The Workforce Development Board, in partnership with other local agencies, has a number of funding streams to assist andmprovide supportive services to those seeking support.
“If you are an employer and are interested in meeting our pool of job seekers, now is the time to  get involved. We have a wide range of funding streams available to employers looking to hire or upscale their workforce. We are always looking to make new partnerships to not only assist our clients but to better your business and address your workforce needs.
“If you or someone you know could benefit from our services, register for our virtual event
today, and reach out to us for more information!”

The link to register is below:
https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/WRveOW
(Businesses select: “Organization” // Job Seekers select: “Attendee”)
To learn more about this valuable opportunity, please visit https://www.working-
solutions.org/news/free-7-county-virtual-job-fair-july-12-2023

Previous article
Picente kicks off Oneida County Summer Youth Employment Program
Next article
MVCC announces new hires, employee title changes, and promotions
Press Release
Press Release
Press releases, designated as "Released to Phoenix Media" are contributed content. These articles have been released to the media by the organization, business, or individual who wrote and provided them. They were not researched or written by the staff of Phoenix Media. We would like to thank our valued community member for contributing this article.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Released to Phoenix Media:

Closure and safety guidelines for Boilermaker Weekend

Press Release - 0