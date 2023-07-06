City Dwellers Motorcycle club to ride for Kelberman

Join the City Dwellers Motorcycle Club for their 4th Annual Ride for Autism on Sunday, July 23, 2023, with a rain date of Sunday, July 30. The motorcycle ride will begin with sign in at 10:30am at the City Dwellers Clubhouse, located at 815 Mohawk Street in Utica and ends at Swifty’s Restaurant, located at 257 Genesee Street in Utica. To participate, there is a $10 donation per rider, and all proceeds benefit Kelberman. The City Dwellers Motorcycle Club prides itself on commitment to their families, club and good work throughout the community. Please contact Ron Cramer at rjc1259@gmail.com for more information.

