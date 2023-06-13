Munson, OSADA partner for Utica Common Council candidate forum

UTICA: The Oneida Square Arts District (OSADA) and Munson will cosponsor a forum for candidates running for Utica Common Council in the 1st and 5th wards.

The forum will be held Thursday, June 15, 5:30 to 7 p.m., in the Sinnott Family – Bank of Utica Auditorium at the Munson Museum of Art. The event is free and open to the public.

First Ward candidate Katie Aiello and 5th Ward candidates Venice Ervin and Mike Zalocha will address the arts, access to human services, and ongoing growth of locally-owned businesses in the Oneida Square Arts District in a Q&A format moderated by James Gifford, Ph.D., a resident of Ward 5 and professor at MVCC and Pratt Munson. Following the Q&A, audience members will be invited to ask questions of the candidates.

Attendees can enter the Museum of Art through the parking lot entrance. Doors will be open at 5 p.m.

OSADA is a nonprofit community advocacy organization engaging in a variety of activities to build public awareness and to become an advocate for positive change on issues that affect

Utica’s arts district, particularly Oneida Square, the Munson campus, and the neighborhoods surrounding both.

For more information, please contact Nancy Long at 315-527-1288 or osadautica@gmail.com