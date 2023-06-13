The Family Counseling Center focuses on men’s mental health

GLOVERSVILLE:Every June, organizations from across the globe recognize Men’s Health Month. June 12-18, 2023, is officially Men’s Health Week, meant to raise awareness of men’s health issues including physical and mental health. The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County is using June to highlight the importance of mental health in men’s lives.

Across the country, approximately one-fifth of the population deals with mental health issues. Mental health includes social, emotional, and psychological well-being and affects nearly all aspects of daily life including physical health. 1 in 5 individuals suffer from some form of mental illness and, while mental illness is more commonly reported in women, men are less likely to seek mental health treatment due to stigma and the perception that men must “tough it out.” Studies show that nearly 1 in 10 men experience depression or anxiety but less than half seek or receive treatment. Men are four times more likely than women to die by suicide annually.

Mental health includes emotional, psychological, and social well-being. Some symptoms of mental disorders in men may include, but are not limited to:

Escapist behavior, such as spending a lot of time at work or on sports

Anger, irritability, and/or aggressiveness

Physical symptoms, such as headaches, pain, and/or digestive issues

Controlling, violent or abusive behavior

Difficulty sleeping or sleeping too much

Difficulty concentrating, feeling restless, or on edge

Misuse of alcohol and/or drugs

Risky behavior including reckless driving

Increased worry or feeling stressed

Feelings of hopelessness

Thoughts or behaviors that interfere with work, family, or social life

Thoughts of death or suicide or suicide attempts

“Men in the United States are expected to live nearly six years less than women,” notes Michael L. Countryman, Executive Director of The Family Counseling Center. “Men, in general, avoid healthcare including regular doctors’ visits and follow-ups. Overall, seeking assistance for mental health issues carries a stigma – one that keeps many men from the care they deeply need. We want to highlight that it is okay to reach out to friends, family, and mental health professionals like those at The Family Counseling Center. Communication is the best way of healing.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or having thoughts of suicide, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

The Family Counseling Center was founded in 1976 by a group of concerned community leaders in search of a way to bring accessible mental healthcare to community members in Fulton and Montgomery counties. In 2022, the organization worked with nearly 4,500 clients across its Behavioral Health Clinic, Children and Family Support Services, the Domestic Violence Program of Fulton County, and Mobile Crisis Unit. The Center is licensed by the New York State Office of Mental Health, providing services to children as young as five years old. For more information about the Family Counseling Center or its services, please go to www.thefamilycounselingcenter.org.

Resources: