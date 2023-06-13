MVCC announces new hires, employee title changes, and promotions

Mohawk Valley Community College announced the following new appointments, employee title changes, and promotions as approved by the Board of Trustees at the May 22, 2023, meeting:

Corinne Wilson has transitioned from the position of Staff Accountant to the Assistant Bursar in the Finance Office. She will be responsible for interrogating and auditing all student accounts daily for billing charges and award/miscellaneous funding errors, owed balances, and negative balance irregularities. She will ensure that credit and non-credit course actions are in compliance with student accounts receivable charges. Wilson has an extensive career in the accounting field, holding positions as Deputy Treasurer for the Dolgeville Central School District and Principal Account Clerk for the Herkimer County Department of Social Services. She holds associate degrees in business accounting and business administration from SUNY Rockland Community College, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from SUNY Polytechnic Institute.

Qamar Fahmi was appointed to the grant-funded position of Coordinator-Workforce Development in the President’s Office. She will be responsible for meeting regional workforce development needs by coordinating the development and delivery of educational programs. Fahmi holds an associate degree in business administration from MVCC and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from SUNY Polytechnic Institute.

Stephen Warzala was appointed to the grant-funded position of Coordinator-Workforce Development in the President’s Office. He has extensive work experience in the computer programming field, having held positions as a senior program manager for Quanterion Solutions Inc.; program manager for the Rome Air Development Center; and director, program manager for Syracuse University. He was also the president and technical marketing consultant for Warzala Associates. Warzala holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Utica University.

Holly Doty was appointed to the position of Director of Student Records and Registration. She will provide oversight and management for the maintenance and integrity of all student academic records, all areas of student registration. and the recording and reporting of grades, transcript evaluations, information reporting, and compliance with Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) regulations. She was most recently the Director of Online & Extension Campus for Utica University and has several years of experience in the registration office at SUNY Cortland, where she advanced to the position of Acting Registrar. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education and reading, and a master’s degree in elementary education from SUNY Cortland.