Munson brings free family-friendly fun to Museum on April 13

Utica Phoenix Staff
Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Musuem of Art, November 2009.

UTICA: Area families are encouraged to spend their school break enjoying captivating performances and engrossing activities at Munson in Utica on Thursday, April 13.

April’s Art Alive! Family Day at the Museum will feature mind-bending science and comedy with “Look Out! Science is Coming!” with Doktor Kaboom, in a performance at 11 a.m. and a workshop at 1 p.m. Both will be held in the Sinnott Family-Bank of Utica Auditorium, during a week when many local children are on spring break. 

There will be crafts and other activities organized by Artist-in-Residence Dehmie Dehmlow in the Root Sculpture Court from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., allowing for hours of hands-on fun before, during and after Doktor Kaboom’s performance and workshop. 

 

As always, Art Alive! is free and open to the public. 

 

Any media interested in covering Art Alive! should contact Communications Manager Steve Howe to schedule a time for interviews and images

