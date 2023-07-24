Medical weight loss program opens at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group

Slocum-Dickson Medical Group is happy to announce the addition of a medical weight loss program. The program provides diet, fitness, and healthy behavior management under the direction of Slocum-Dickson’s Internist, Apruva Shah, MD.

This physician-supervised program utilizes a combination of clinical and lifestyle modifications to help patients meet their weight loss goals. A new advanced 3D health scanner can be used to help track a patient’s progress. The scanner measures body fat, bone mass, and lean mass to give patients a more accurate account of their progress. Dr. Shah and his highly trained and licensed team provide patients with the information and care to improve their overall health and wellness.

“Weight loss can be a struggle for many,” said Dr. Apruva Shah of Slocum-Dickson Medical Group. “The medical weight loss program is designed to help meet weight goals and maintain them which will improve one’s overall physical and mental health.”

Dr. Shah is now scheduling appointments for the medical weight loss program. To schedule an appointment, please call 315-798.1527 or email wellness@sdmg.com. For additional information regarding medical weight loss services, visit sdmg.com.

About Slocum-Dickson Medical Group:

Slocum-Dickson Medical Group began in 1938 with three physicians. By consolidating their practices, they were able to realize the benefits of a physician-owned multi-specialty group practice to improve the quality of medical care received by the patient. Today, the group employs over 50 physicians and several hundred staff members. As the group continues to expand, the focus is still on patient-centered, physician-directed, quality care.