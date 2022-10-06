Local: Players of Utica Presents Touching Play, ‘Kodachrome’

UTICA, N.Y., 10/05/2022 — Players of Utica continues its 108th season of outstanding local theatre with the play, Kodachrome. It’s the theatre’s second show of its 2022-2023 season focusing on comedy, music, and unforgettable entertainment.

Directed by Eric Almleaf and written by Adam Szymkowicz, the innovative play tells the stories of residents of Colchester, a small town where everybody knows each other and the pace of life allows the pursuit of love. The town photographer helps the audience peek into her neighbors’ lives to catch glimpses of romance in all its stages of development, both funny and touching. It’s a remarkable play about love, nostalgia, and how we learn to say goodbye.

“The authors of this show have written a script that meets almost everyone where they are at or have been at one point or another in their lives. Happy and sad,” says director Almleaf. “My hope is that the audience experiences a sense of happiness and joy for what living means for them, regardless of what stage of life they are in —old or young. This play has something for everyone.”

The theatre’s 2022-2023 season marks its first full season of plays since the mandatory COVID-19 shutdown of 2020. This season continues Players of Utica’s long history of high-quality entertainment, being the oldest continually operating community theatre in New York State and one of the five oldest in the entire U.S. — a distinction that our area can be very proud of.

Performances for Kodachrome:

October 21, 22, 28, and 29 at 7:30 p.m., and October 23 and 30 at 2 p.m.

Cast: Suzanne Rodio, Stephen Wagner, Carol Price, Joshua Thompson, Denise Morganti (also the assistant director), Lonnie Etter, Chuck Bastien, Joanne JoJo Gerace, Elizabeth Collins, Deborah Martin, Jessie Nicholas, Cristiana Damiano, and Linda Cunningham.

The wearing of masks in the theatre is optional but recommended. Purchase your tickets online at playersofutica.org or by calling 315-724-7624.

About Players of Utica

Players of Utica is a non-profit community theatre that has been continuously producing shows since 1907. We have engaged over 1 million individuals with affordable, first-class community theatre. Players of Utica is an equal opportunity organization. For more information, and to support or participate, visit http://www.playersofutica.org, follow us on Instagram @playersofuticany, Twitter @UticaPlayers or “like” us on Facebook.