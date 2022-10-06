Local: AmeriCU Credit Union Commits $150,000 to ICAN’s New Family Resource Center and Children’s Museum

AmeriCU has been a longtime supporter of both ICAN and the Children’s Museum from sponsoring a room in our new Herkimer Hub, running a “Pack the Backpack” Drive for our clients to hosting a Community Day for our residents at Evelyn’s House and sponsoring numerous educational events at the museum over the years.

“At AmeriCU, we value the importance of investing in the future of our community,” said Ron Belle, AmeriCU President & CEO. “We are honored to help create a space for children and their families to learn and grow while having fun and spending real quality time together.”

The $150,000 gift contributes to the overall project total of $14 million, which includes site improvements, museum exhibit design and the addition of a rotunda—a signature architectural element on the south side of the building at 106 Memorial Parkway, Utica.

ICAN CEO/Executive Director Steven Bulger adds, “AmeriCU has shown their support in so many ways throughout our history – many being grass roots, hands-on efforts where they truly show up for our staff and clients. Now, as they have shown support our new project in such a significant way, we are so grateful to them.”

About the Family Resource Center

The Family Resource Center will unite two of our region’s greatest assets: ICAN’s youth and family programs and the Utica Children’s Museum. A hub for learning, wellness, connectedness and FUN, this will be the first time that a children’s museum is co-located and partnered with a human services non-profit.

ICAN staff moved into the new building in early September. Supervised Visitation, Healthy Families, Nurturing Parenting, Community Education and Training, and School Based Programs are housed on the first floor. Administrative departments – Human Resources, Finance, Marketing and Development, Quality Improvement, Strategic Planning and IT – provide shared services to ICAN and the Children’s Museum on the third floor.

The new museum will be located on the second floor and in the rotunda of the Family Resource Center. It will provide a space and be a catalyst for post-pandemic healing for all and will offer needed socialization, connection and joy as well as hands-on educational experiences aligned with school curricula to help students get back on track after an extended loss of learning. Close to the Parkway Recreational Center, Val Bialas Ski Center, Utica Zoo and the John S. Dyson New York Energy Zone, the museum will enhance this family-friendly district of the city. Regional and national experts are assisting with the project from architecture and conceptualization to creation of museum exhibits and ensuring Universal Design principles are integrated.

About ICAN

Founded in 1997, ICAN is a unique home and community-based network that provides individualized and non-traditional services and care to the highest risk individuals and families with social, emotional, mental health and behavioral challenges. ICAN’s team of over 190 staff consisting of care managers, service coordinators, social workers, support specialists, clinical staff and an extensive Independent Practice Association (IPA) of 250+ providers work together to provide a platform for support, family reunification and preservation to over 1,900 individuals and families each day – prenatally through end of life.

About AmeriCU