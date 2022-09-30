Local: Old Forge Fall Foliage Report

OLD FORGE, NY — The Adirondacks are synonymous with breathtaking views and those views really brighten up with the introduction of Autumn colors. When the crowds from the summer thin out and the cooler temperatures prevail — you know what’s coming. It starts with little pops of color within the green canopy of the trees followed by the prevalent reds, oranges, and yellows of the Adirondack landscape, creating a beautiful and memorable view.

Plus, there are so many ways that you can take in the picturesque scenery. You can spend the day hiking, taking in spectacular views – or take a chair lift ride to the top of McCauley Mountain for an entirely different view of those beautiful fall-filled mountains. Kayaking and canoeing allow you to feel closer to nature and is a great way to leaf peep. The reflection of the bright fall leaves in the clear water below is picturesque.

Old Forge is a great place to be any time of year. There is no bad time to visit The Adirondacks, however, if you have never been during the fall, you should check it out for yourself. With colorful views, endless activities, and top-notch accommodations – this autumn, give yourself the experience of Autumn in the Adirondacks.

The Week of September 28 – October 4 is expected to be a 55% change. The predominant colors will be mostly red and orange leaves, along with some emerging yellows. The Brilliance will be bright pops of red and orange.

Water’s Edge Inn is the premier lakefront Adirondack lodging destination located directly across the street from Water Safari in the heart of Old Forge at 3188 State Route 28, Old Forge NY. The idyllic setting and abundant amenities make Water’s Edge Inn the perfect destination for an Adirondack vacation. Open all year, the hotel features guest rooms, luxury suites, a heated indoor pool and more! http://www.WatersEdgeInn.com 315-369-2484

Old Forge Camping Resort is located next door to Water Safari offering year-round Adirondack camping and special seasonal themed events. This family-friendly, versatile campground provides heated one-room cabins and two-room cottages with kitchenette and bathroom, as well as RV hook-up sites and tent sites. www.OldForgeCamping.com or

1-800-CAMPING