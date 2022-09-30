Local: MVCC Students Inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, International Honor Society for 2-year Colleges

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, 76 new students were inducted into MVCC’s Lambda Beta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges. To be eligible, students must be a currently enrolled student at MVCC, have at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA, and have at least 12 credits completed that count toward a degree.
The Fall 2022 inductees into MVCC’s Lambda Beta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa are:
- Olga Akhremenko, Utica
- Ibraheem Alharbi, Utica
- Mohammad Almahasneh, Utica
- Amanda Arruda, Boonville
- Faris Asotic, Utica
- Henry Aung, Utica
- Jennia Bear, New York Mills
- John Bessette, Rome
- Ava Block, Marcy
- Spencer Bloom, Rome
- Anijah Buckingham, Utica
- Ashley Burnop, Oriskany
- Aiden Butler, Oriskany
- Daniel Carhart, Marcy
- Kennedy Case, West Leyden
- Khin Nyein Chan, New Hartford
- Sarku Chit, Utica
- Nicole Clark, Utica
- Alexis Collver, Utica
- Alyse Cooney, Clinton
- Alexandrea Corcoran, Blossvale
- Athena Cossette, Verona
- Kaily Cu, Utica
- Caitlin Davis, Frankfort
- Angelina Deveans, Westmoreland
- Denisa Duraj- Flack, Boonville
- Philippa Evi-Parker, Utica
- Kolten Farber, Newport
- Olivia Fay, Clinton
- Jacqueline Fischer, Utica
- Shawn Fuller, Mohawk
- Steven Gilbert, Mohawk
- Micaela Goldman, Westmoreland
- Aimee Hellinger, Boonville
- Maia Herring, New Hartford
- Si Blue Htoo, Utica
- Halima Jibril, Utica
- Hunter Krzemien, Rome
- Michael Lasher, Ilion
- Benjamin Logalbo, Sauquoit
- Honey Love, Utica
- Morgan Manley, Oriskany
- Stefano Materia, Valhalla
- Gabriella McConeghy, Utica
- Addy McDermott, Whitesboro
- Isabella Miller, Boonville
- Joshua Miller, Ilion
- Rasha Mohamed, Utica
- Eh Moo, Utica
- Hannah Morrison, Rome
- Lucy Mueni, Rome
- Danielle Murianka, Wappingers Falls
- Stephanie Myalik, Utica
- Samuel Nichols, Remsen
- Sakibul Noyon, Canajoharie
- Htet Myet New, Utica
- Marco Paolo Saavedra, Utica
- Ruvim Petrushenko, Frankfort
- Emma Phelps, Utica
- Jhanayree Romero, Utica
- Solcirette Santana Munoz, Utica
- Cody Schmalz, Castorland
- Sam Schoen, Whitesboro
- Micah Shahoud, New Hartford
- Aubree Smith, Marcy
- Dylan Smith, Hammonds Plains, Canada
- Janell Smith, Utica
- Julianna Swalgin, Deerfield
- Serr Thayou Moo, Utica
- Gabrielle Valeriano, New Hartford
- Melisa Vincevic, Utica
- Lilianna Walsh, Deerfield
- Carter Williams, Barneveld
- Megan Williamson, Boonville
- Matthew Woods, Johnstown
- Caleb Young, Whitesboro
About MVCC
Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events. For more information, visit www.mvcc.edu.