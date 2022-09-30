Local: MVCC Students Inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, International Honor Society for 2-year Colleges

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, 76 new students were inducted into MVCC’s Lambda Beta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges. To be eligible, students must be a currently enrolled student at MVCC, have at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA, and have at least 12 credits completed that count toward a degree.

The Fall 2022 inductees into MVCC’s Lambda Beta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa are:

Olga Akhremenko, Utica

Ibraheem Alharbi, Utica

Mohammad Almahasneh, Utica

Amanda Arruda, Boonville

Faris Asotic, Utica

Henry Aung, Utica

Jennia Bear, New York Mills

John Bessette, Rome

Ava Block, Marcy

Spencer Bloom, Rome

Anijah Buckingham, Utica

Ashley Burnop, Oriskany

Aiden Butler, Oriskany

Daniel Carhart, Marcy

Kennedy Case, West Leyden

Khin Nyein Chan, New Hartford

Sarku Chit, Utica

Nicole Clark, Utica

Alexis Collver, Utica

Alyse Cooney, Clinton

Alexandrea Corcoran, Blossvale

Athena Cossette, Verona

Kaily Cu, Utica

Caitlin Davis, Frankfort

Angelina Deveans, Westmoreland

Denisa Duraj- Flack, Boonville

Philippa Evi-Parker, Utica

Kolten Farber, Newport

Olivia Fay, Clinton

Jacqueline Fischer, Utica

Shawn Fuller, Mohawk

Steven Gilbert, Mohawk

Micaela Goldman, Westmoreland

Aimee Hellinger, Boonville

Maia Herring, New Hartford

Si Blue Htoo, Utica

Halima Jibril, Utica

Hunter Krzemien, Rome

Michael Lasher, Ilion

Benjamin Logalbo, Sauquoit

Honey Love, Utica

Morgan Manley, Oriskany

Stefano Materia, Valhalla

Gabriella McConeghy, Utica

Addy McDermott, Whitesboro

Isabella Miller, Boonville

Joshua Miller, Ilion

Rasha Mohamed, Utica

Eh Moo, Utica

Hannah Morrison, Rome

Lucy Mueni, Rome

Danielle Murianka, Wappingers Falls

Stephanie Myalik, Utica

Samuel Nichols, Remsen

Sakibul Noyon, Canajoharie

Htet Myet New, Utica

Marco Paolo Saavedra, Utica

Ruvim Petrushenko, Frankfort

Emma Phelps, Utica

Jhanayree Romero, Utica

Solcirette Santana Munoz, Utica

Cody Schmalz, Castorland

Sam Schoen, Whitesboro

Micah Shahoud, New Hartford

Aubree Smith, Marcy

Dylan Smith, Hammonds Plains, Canada

Janell Smith, Utica

Julianna Swalgin, Deerfield

Serr Thayou Moo, Utica

Gabrielle Valeriano, New Hartford

Melisa Vincevic, Utica

Lilianna Walsh, Deerfield

Carter Williams, Barneveld

Megan Williamson, Boonville

Matthew Woods, Johnstown

Caleb Young, Whitesboro

