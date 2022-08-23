Local News: Herkimer County HealthNet Receives $2,500 Grant from Excellus BCBS

HERKIMER, NY — Herkimer County HealthNet has received a sponsorship in the amount of $2,500 from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield in their effort to increase access to healthcare through providing Diabetes prevention workshops in Herkimer County. In recent years, Herkimer County HealthNet has identified access to healthcare as a barrier to better health.

“The Living Well with Diabetes workshop can help you deal with the symptoms of diabetes— including tiredness, pain, and emotional issues—by helping you learn how to eat and sleep better, manage your day-to-day activities more effectively, and more. This interactive workshop meets for 2.5 hours per week for six- weeks.” said, Elyse Enea Executive Director of Herkimer County HealthNet.

Diabetes Self-Management Education programs provide knowledge and skills for people who want to manage their type 2 diabetes and related conditions. Diabetes educators conduct each program, which address the needs, goals, and life experiences of people with diabetes. This program teaches participants how to eat healthy, be active, monitor blood sugar levels, take medication, problem solve, reduce risk for other health conditions, and cope with their disease.

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s corporate sponsorships help fund programs that improve access to care, advance specific health outcomes, and share their mission as a nonprofit heath plan to improve the health of residents in the communities they serve.

“We are proud to partner with Herkimer County HealthNet to bring these vital services to residents of Herkimer County,” said Eve Van de Wal, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Utica regional president “Education is a valuable tool in managing chronic conditions and improving the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve.”

Herkimer County HealthNet is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation dedicated to improving the health and well-being of individuals living in Herkimer County. For more information, call Herkimer County HealthNet at 315-867-1552.