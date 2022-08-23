Press Release: Utica Zoo Receives Donation in Memory of Treasured Volunteer

Broadway Utica
Left to Right-Children of Linda Peters Libby Peters, Jordan Peters, Ann Rushlo Executive Officer Mohawk Valley Association of REALTORS®, Cynthia Lazzaro Board Member Mohawk Valley Association of REALTORS®, and Children of Linda Peters, Jon Peters, Chad Hess and Casi Hess (Submitted photo).

Utica, NY — In June of 2021, a treasured volunteer of the Utica Zoo, Linda Peters, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.  Linda’s tenure with the zoo as an education docent has been recognized as significant service due to her dedication and evidence of her love of animals and pride in all things Utica, humor and eagerness to continue learning.  In addition to her volunteer work, Linda was a local business woman having contributed leadership and skill for over 25 years to the real estate industry with Coldwell Banker Faith Properties.  

Upon her passing, Linda’s children sought to secure a tangible marker placed within the zoo in her honor and memory. Several community members, family and friends also contributed in Linda’s honor including the Mohawk Valley Association of REALTORS®.  This group contributed $2500 to the Pallas cat habitat located in the Children’s Zoo area where an In Memory Of Linda Peters sign is now placed.   Stated Executive Officer Ann Rushlo, “Linda was a longtime member of the Mohawk Valley Association of REALTORS® (MVAR) and was well known in the community for her leadership and commitment to causes she felt strongly about, including the Utica Zoo. We are delighted to honor Linda with this plaque, in remembrance of her MVAR membership and commitment to and passion for the Utica Zoo.”

This summer, Linda’s family members traveled from across the nation for a dedication ceremony of a teak park bench placed near the Pallas cat habitat.  The insignia reads In Memory of Linda Peters:  Zoo Docent and Friend to All Animals, Big and Small.  “The Utica Zoo was incredibly important to our mom,” said the Peters family. “Our family is honored that visitors will be able to see her name for years to come while they make their own lasting memories at the zoo.”

To learn more about establishing a gift in memory or honor of a loved one or supporting an animal habitat at the Utica Zoo, please email a.heath@uticazoo.org or call 315-738-0472 Ext. 41.

