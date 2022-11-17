Local: Marianne Buttenschon Partners with Local Sports Organizations for ‘Annual Hat & Mitten Drive’

119th District Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon is again partnering with the Utica Comets and the Utica City Football Club to bring warmth to children and individuals in need this winter. There will be special donation bins available at the Utica Comets and Utica City Football games until December 11th. “A number of children in our community will not have adequate winter clothing to keep them safe this winter. Thanks to the generosity of the Utica Comets and the Utica City Football Club, we are again able to offer their fans an opportunity to keep children warm this winter,” said Buttenschon. “The donations collected will be distributed to the Connected Community Schools program and the Thea Bowman House.”

“Partnering with Assemblywoman Buttenschon’s hat and mitten drive has become an annual initiative here at the Adirondack Bank Center with the Comets and Utica City FC,” said Comets President Robert Esche. “We are honored to be able to help collect donations for a great cause.”

“Connected Community Schools can only make the impact it does in children’s lives because of the support of our Community. It is amazing to see that support comes from our local Government as well as our fabulous sports teams, helping to ensure that students’ basic needs are met in order for them to engage in their education worry and struggle free. Winter wear is certainly a large part of getting our students to school, these hats and mittens will be incredibly appreciated by our families!” Melissa Roys Co-Executive Director Connected Community Schools

“Thea Bowman House thanks Marianne Buttenschon for the fore thought of collecting hats and mittens for our Mohawk Valley children. Last week was so warm and this week winter weather may arrive early. We at Thea Bowman House have many children that can use hats and mittens. We have a large Day Care Program and an even bigger Pre-K Program with the Utica City School District” Sandra Wright, Program Director Thea Bowman House.”