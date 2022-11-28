Local: #GivingTuesday Challenge to Support ‘The Legacy’ at CCHS

NORWICH, N.Y.—The Chenango County Historical Society (CCHS) announces a special campaign in celebration of #GivingTuesday, a global day of philanthropy celebrated annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. People from around the world join together to support causes close to their heart. Widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday kick off the holiday giving season, while #GivingTuesday inspires people to improve their communities by donating to local charities.

Several years ago, CCHS established recurring giving society “The Legacy” in order to generate sustainable annual funding to offset the cost of Field Trip Experiences and other educational programming at the museum. “The Legacy” was created to provide long-term support so that every school and every child in Chenango County has the opportunity to experience Chenango County history.

For this year’s #GivingTuesday, an anonymous donor will match every new or increased recurring donation made through “The Legacy” campaign – up to a total of $250 – made on Giving Tuesday.

“This special matching opportunity means that gifts made on Giving Tuesday will make double the impact in supporting the advancement of research, education, and enjoyment of Chenango County history,” said Jessica Moquin, CCHS executive director. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity, so that their financial support can make the greatest difference possible in achieving our mission.”

Community members can join “The Legacy” by agreeing to make a monthly gift of at least $15 through a convenient online portal located at Tinyurl.com/CCHSTheLegacy. CCHS only needs 15 more families to join “The Legacy” at $15 per month in order to make the campaign’s annual fundraising goal.

While many CCHS programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, the organization remains a sustainable resource thanks to the tremendous support of the community through opportunities such as #GivingTuesday.

Established in 1939, CCHS is the primary organization dedicated to actively and comprehensively preserving the history of Chenango County. The area’s premier heritage museum, the organization celebrates local culture – unique traditions, noteworthy residents, and unusual stories of the region. Admission to the museum is a free-will donation left up to each visitor’s discretion, with approximately 75 percent of public programming offered free of charge.

About CCHS: The mission of the Chenango County Historical Society and Museum is to lead and support the advancement of research, education, and enjoyment of Chenango County history.