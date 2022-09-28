Local: Crust and Bonacio Negotiator Open Raises $20,000 for The Kelberman Center

The Negotiator Open Golf Tournament, sponsored by Crust Kitchen and Bar and Bonacio Construction, recently held at the Rome Country Club, raised $20,000 for The Kelberman Center. According to Kelberman Center Executive Director, Tara Costello, “We cannot thank Crust, Bonacio and all sponsors enough for teaming up to create this amazing golf opportunity for our community. We enjoyed some sunshine and a fun day on the golf course. Most importantly, the event raised an incredible gift for The Kelberman Center to help provide and enhance autism services for children, adults and their families.”

Chris Destito, Co-Owner of Crust, said, “It has been a vision of Bonacio and Crust to partner to create a golf tournament in Rome to unite community organizations for a great time while benefitting a nonprofit organization. The Kelberman Center was a perfect choice as recipient of this year’s proceeds as they provide autism services to so many children, adults and families locally and we are so grateful for everything they have done for our community. We are happy with this collaborative effort and the amazing result of having raised $20,000 for a wonderful organization.”

The Kelberman Center is the leading provider of autism services for children, adults and families in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York. We provide comprehensive programming and services for people throughout all phases of life, from early childhood through adulthood, including: Home and Community Based, Education, Clinical, Residential and Recreation and Camp. Our goal is to meet people and families where they are in life and to support them every step of the way on their journeys navigating autism. The expert staff at The Kelberman Center empower the people we support with specialized, one-of-a-kind programs, resources, support and wrap-around services, creating a fulling, life-enriching experience for people and families.