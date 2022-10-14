Local: Cliff’s Local Market and The Kelberman Center Raise Funds for Autism Awareness

October 14—Cliff’s Local Market and The Kelberman Center are teaming up for the third annual Autism Awareness Campaign, with a continued commitment to spreading awareness and raising funds for autism within our community. From October 17th through November 14th, all Cliff’s Local Market locations will offer symbolic puzzle pieces for purchase at their registers, as a charitable fundraising event for the Kelberman Center. Every puzzle piece purchased directly supports local children and adults with autism, granting them access to resources needed to reach their fullest potential.

Tara Costello, Kelberman Center Executive Director, thanked Cliff’s Local Market representatives for their partnership and commitment to helping families in our community. Costello stated, “Community partnerships are vital to sustaining programs and services at the Kelberman Center. This commitment to helping children and adults and their families is a gift that will allow families to be connected with life-changing autism services now and for years to come. Thank you to Cliff’s Local Market and to the Clifford Family for making our friends, neighbors, and family members with autism feel truly included and celebrated.”

Jim Clifford, Owner, and President of Clifford Fuel Company Inc. and Cliff’s Local Market expressed his excitement for this year’s fundraising event. “The Clifford team is thrilled to be joining the Kelberman Center for another year. We greatly admire the efforts toward raising additional awareness and support for autism. It’s truly inspiring to see the spirit of our store teams and the humanitarianism of our community – working together to create positive change. We look forward to supporting the community to raise funds for the outstanding work of the Kelberman Center.”

The Kelberman Center is the key provider of autism services for children, adults, and families in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York. We provide comprehensive programming and services for people throughout all phases of life, from early childhood through adulthood, including: Home and Community Based, Educational, Clinical, Residential and Recreation and Camp. Our goal is to meet people and families where they are in life and to support them on their journeys navigating autism. The expert staff at The Kelberman Center empower the people we support with specialized, one-of-a-kind programs, resources, support, and wrap-around services, creating a fulfilling, life-enriching experience for people and families.

Cliff’s Local Market, locally owned and operated, is a chain of 20 convenience stores located throughout the Central New York Region. Cliff’s stores offer a wide variety of options with made-to-order fresh food selections, premium brewed coffee, hot pizzas, and more. With more than 60 years in business, the Clifford family has a long history of giving back to communities through supporting several charities, community-wide events, and local organizations.