Announcement

Release: Engelbert's Jewelers, Inc. Celebrates 115 Years in Business with Special October Sales Event

Photo: Englebert's.com.

Engelbert’s Jewelers is celebrating 115 years in business on October 20th, 21st, and 22nd with a special in-store event with 20% off everything in the store.

“We’re so excited to be celebrating 115 years in business this year!” says Sarah Engelbert Rushton, fourth-generation owner of Engelbert’s. “As a thank you to our customers, we’ll be celebrating now until the end of the year with special events where customers can save substantially on their purchases.”

The history of Engelbert’s Jewelers, Inc. began when Martin J. Engelbert purchased the Singleton Jewelry store at 104 W. Dominick St. on October 4, 1907 and named it M.J. Engelbert & Co. Shortly after Martin purchased the business, his brother Adolph joined him. 

In 1931 Clarence M. Engelbert joined his father’s firm and in 1959, Clarence’s son Bruce entered the business. In 1965, Bruce’s brother David joined him. In 1967, the store became incorporated and the name changed to Engelbert’s Jewelers, Inc. For over 100 years, the business has been run by the same family and has always been in downtown Rome at 265 W.Dominick Street.

In 1974, the family expanded the business and opened a store in the Riverside Mall in Utica. In November 1987, that store moved to its current location in the New Hartford Shopping Center.

David’s daughter, Sarah joined the business in 1998. She graduated from the Gemological Institute of America, also known as the GIA, with a Graduate Gemologist degree and has continued to run the successful jewelry business for almost 25 years. Visit www.engelberts.com for more info.

