Khadim Joins the Hematology and Oncology Department of Slocum-Dickson Medical Group

New Hartford, NY: Slocum-Dickson Medical Group is happy to announce that Haider Khadim, MD has joined the hematology and oncology department of Slocum-Dickson Medical Group.

Dr. Khadim concentrates on hematology and oncology for patients 18 years and older. He specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders, as well as all types of cancers. He provides treatment consisting of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or targeted therapy wherever appropriate. Dr. Khadim also provides bone marrow aspiration, bone biopsies, and palliative care.

“Giving hope wherever appropriate while being realistic and helping with either trying my best to look for a cure or trying to improve the quality of life are the goals I live by,” said Dr. Khadim.

An Internal Medicine Residency followed by a Fellowship in Hematology and Oncology were completed by Dr. Khadim at SUNY Upstate in Syracuse, NY. He obtained his medical degree at King Edward Medical College in Lahore, Pakistan. Dr. Khadim is a member of the America Society of Clinical Oncologists.

The physicians and staff of Slocum-Dickson are pleased to welcome Dr. Khadim to the group. He is currently accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, please contact Dr. Khadim’s office at 315-798-1686.

About Slocum-Dickson Medical Group:

began in 1938 with three physicians. By consolidating their practices, they were able to realize the benefits of a physician-owned multi-specialty group practice to improve the quality of medical care received by the patient. Today, the group employs over 50 physicians and several hundred staff members. As the group continues to expand, the focus is still on patient-centered, physician-directed, quality care. Slocum-Dickson medical group, generations of quality care under one roof.