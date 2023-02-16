Kevin Byrd receives Statue in his Honor

Big Statues Completes Commission and Creates Bronze Statues Commemorating Kevin Byrd’s 30 Plus Years as Global Prostate Cancer Awareness Advocate.

Kevin Byrd is the 1st living African American Male to be honored with a statue unveiling his life work for his efforts as a Global Advocate bringing awareness about Prostate Cancer around the world and fighting to make a significant difference around the world. His efforts have led a large number of individuals to participate in early testing and detection.

In total, he has been honored by over 100 Mayors and government officials across the country and has received over 100 proclamation awards. In his hometown of Utica, October 1, is designated as Kevin Byrd Day in honor of his tireless work.

The Common Council in the City of Utica, New York designated an honorary street “Brown Byrd Lane” sign was placed on both ends of the street below the Pond Lane Signs – Legislation sponsored by Councilmembers Meola, Giruzzi, Vescera, Testa, Marino, McKinsey, Colosimo -Testa and Zecca Bucciero, 2012 for Black History Month Kevin Byrd’s work entered into Congressional Record by Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke, Bklyn, N.Y.

In addition, a special exhibit entitled History Maker: A salute to Contemporary African Americans was displayed at the Oneida County History Center, and soon thereafter his memorabilia were archived at the Oneida County History Center.