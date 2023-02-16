Carbone Announces Candidacy for Oneida County Comptroller

Brings Decades of Executive, Financial, Legal Experience

New Hartford, NY – Enessa Carbone announced her candidacy for Oneida County Comptroller today, citing her experience and desire to contribute to the growth and prosperity of Oneida County as the reasons for entering the race.

Carbone’s experience includes serving as CEO, Vice President of Administration, and In-House Counsel for the very successful family owned, multi-generational Carbone Auto Group. Her experience ranges from improving corporate efficiencies, negotiating insurance terms, implementing operations to improve customer service, and managing employee recruitment, corporate compliance, payroll, and communications.

Carbone’s vast experience also encompasses business and financial operations, corporate compliance, and negotiating with banks and government officials. In 2016, Lithia Motors, Inc. acquired the Carbone Auto Group and Carbone remained employed with Lithia until late 2022.

She is currently investing in the renovation and rehabilitation of buildings in downtown Utica helping to stimulate the economy and improve quality of life for all.

“My unique and vast experience in corporate, non-profit, and private finance and management will bring leadership and professionalism who the people of Oneida County can trust to be their fiscal watchdog as Comptroller,” Carbone said.

Carbone also spoke to her love for the greater community and her enthusiasm to give back, as another reason for seeking the position. “This community has been incredible to me and my family and giving back has always been an important aspect of everything I do. Serving as Comptroller, I can use my experience and talents to make Oneida County a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” Carbone continued.

Carbone has been active with several community organizations including, the American Heart Association, United Way, Hospice and Palliative Care, the Boys and Girls Club of the Mohawk Valley, Family Services of the Mohawk Valley, the Resource Center for Independent Living. She also worked closely with Upstate Cerebral Palsy to bring a life altering treatment program for children with Autism to Oneida County.

Carbone has been honored for her service with the YMCA Salute to Outstanding Women Award, 40 Under 40 Accent on Excellence Award, Leading EDGE Award, and the New York State Woman of Distinction Award presented by Senator Joe Griffo. She is a graduate of Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Arts in Policy Studies/Criminal Justice, received her Juris Doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center and her MBA from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Born and raised in Utica, she attended Notre Dame High School and upon returning to Oneida County, she and her family located in Boonville, eventually moving to Sherrill, and then settling in New Hartford while spending summers in Sylvan Beach.

Carbone is married to her husband, Sal Raspante and has 3 children, Gabriella, Nicole, and Michael. The election will be held November 7th of this year.

