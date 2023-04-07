Kelberman Center seeks support for Autism awareness and acceptance month in April

April is Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month! With 1 in 36 children diagnosed with autism, help Kelberman promote understanding and acceptance of autism within our communities! Our 2023 Walk for Autism, sponsored by Lead Sponsor the Fitness Mill and Platinum Sponsors Birch Wealth Management, Charles A. Gaetano Construction, Mastrovito Hyundai, Patrick Heating, Inc., Scalzo, Zogby & Wittig, Inc. Insurance and WCNY, will be held at The Fitness Mill on Saturday, April 29th from 9am to Noon. The Walk for Autism encourages friends, family members, school groups, businesses, etc. to walk to raise autism acceptance within our community. To get started, anyone can create or join a walk team today, by visiting kelbermancenter.org and clicking the Walk for Autism button on the homepage. All proceeds from the Walk for Autism will help provide support for children, adults and families with autism in our community.

According to Dr. Nicole DeRosa, Chief Clinical Officer at Kelberman, “Awareness and acceptance of autism is crucial particularly now given the new statistic, according to the Centers for Disease Control, that 1 in 36 children is diagnosed with autism. Kelberman is here for individuals and their families providing recreational, diagnostic, community, employment, and therapeutic supports. At Kelberman, we provide a team-based approach that includes individuals, caregivers, and service providers coming together in an integrative and collaborative way to meet the needs of each person and their family. We are fortunate to be an integral part of building a strong and supportive community.”

Thank you to ALL of our 2023 Community Partners for promoting autism acceptance in many ways! Please stop into the following businesses to show your support throughout April: Adirondack Bank, Baked By Baerman, Be. Life, Art, Magic, Bethany Nursing Home, Big Jay’s Pizza, Boulevard Diner, Consignment Chick, East Rome Barbershop, Englebert’s, Fit Body Boot Camp in Whitesboro, Holland Farms Bakery & Deli, Jarvis Middle School, Korps Corner, Licari Motor Car, Inc., Mastrovito Hyundai, NBT Bank, Preferred Mutual Insurance, St. Luke’s ICU, Symeon’s Greek Restaurant, The Pines at Utica, Virago, Whitesboro School District. For more information, please contact Kelly Carinci, Chief Development & Communications Officer, at kelly.carinci@kelbermancenter.org.

Kelberman is the leading provider of autism services for children, adults, and families in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York. We provide comprehensive programming and services for people throughout all phases of life, from early childhood through adulthood, including Home and Community Based, Educational, Clinical, Residential, Respite and Camp. Our goal is to meet people and families where they are in life and to support them every step of the way on their journeys navigating autism. The expert staff at Kelberman empower the people we support with specialized, one-of-a-kind programs, resources, support, and wrap-around services, creating a fulfilling, life-enriching experience for people and families.