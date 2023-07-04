Broadway Utica
HomeReleased to Phoenix Media:Ilion Little Theater Club to hold open auditions
Released to Phoenix Media:

Ilion Little Theater Club to hold open auditions

Press Release
By Press Release
0
62

The Ilion Little Theater Club has announced the following open auditions for upcoming productions.

 

Open Auditions for “An Evening of Timeless Comedy”

3 One-Act Plays

 

July 14, 15, 16 – 6 to 8 pm

 

Ilion Little Theatre

13 Remington Ave., Ilion

 

Auditions will include cold readings from the scripts. Come and audition for a specific role or for a part in all three. Each play runs about 30 minutes, and they are each an important part of the Ilion Little Theatre’s History.

 

 

Performance Dates: September 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 2023

 

The Mayor and the Manicure by George Ade, is the first play presented by ILT Club, 1924. It was first performed at Proctor’s Albany Theatre on November 11, 1907. The Mayor is hoping to be elected the next state Governor, but will his engaged son’s scandalous affair with a manicurist spoil his chances and ruin his name?

 

Directed by Stephen Wagner

 

Roles:

The Honorable Otis Milford – the Mayor of Springfield.

Wallie Milford – the Mayor’s son.

Genevieve LeClair, a manicure.

Ruth Foster – engaged to Wallie

 

The Man in the Bowler Hat by A.A. Milne, is the last play performed in Lucille Worden’s attic, 1927. A terribly exciting little affair happens in the humdrum life of John and Mary, a tempest in a teapot, but while it lasts–well, it’s high comedy, at least for the audience!

Directed by Kaylynn Iglesias

 

Roles:

Mary and John – a most ordinary couple.

Man in the Bowler Hat

Chief Villain

Hero

Heroine

Bad Man

So’s Your Old Antique: A Comedy in One Act by Clare Beecher Kummer This is the first play performed at The Stables in 1930. It premiered on Broadway on May 7, 1930, and was produced in association with The Manhattan Little Theatre Club, Inc. The play takes place in Dick Barlow’s Antique Shop on a May morning where there is a lot of activity for normally a quiet shop.

 

Directed by Leanne Handzel

 

Roles:

Dick Barlow – attractive young man with a flair for antiques.

Sally Barlow – Dick’s pretty young wife, hates antiques.

Mrs. Pettis – A pretty woman, not young; not old.

Mr. Malster – Older eccentric gentleman.

William  – Chauffeur with a cheerful expression.

Voice – Italian accent.

Previous article
Boilermaker wheelchair challenger ready to complete challenge
Next article
Statement from Governor Hochul on Independence Day 2023
Press Release
Press Release
Press releases, designated as "Released to Phoenix Media" are contributed content. These articles have been released to the media by the organization, business, or individual who wrote and provided them. They were not researched or written by the staff of Phoenix Media. We would like to thank our valued community member for contributing this article.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Holidays and Observances

Happy Independence Day from Phoenix Media!

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0