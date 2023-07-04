Ilion Little Theater Club to hold open auditions

The Ilion Little Theater Club has announced the following open auditions for upcoming productions.

Open Auditions for “An Evening of Timeless Comedy”

3 One-Act Plays

July 14, 15, 16 – 6 to 8 pm

Ilion Little Theatre

13 Remington Ave., Ilion

Auditions will include cold readings from the scripts. Come and audition for a specific role or for a part in all three. Each play runs about 30 minutes, and they are each an important part of the Ilion Little Theatre’s History.

Performance Dates: September 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 2023

The Mayor and the Manicure by George Ade, is the first play presented by ILT Club, 1924. It was first performed at Proctor’s Albany Theatre on November 11, 1907. The Mayor is hoping to be elected the next state Governor, but will his engaged son’s scandalous affair with a manicurist spoil his chances and ruin his name?

Directed by Stephen Wagner

Roles:

The Honorable Otis Milford – the Mayor of Springfield.

Wallie Milford – the Mayor’s son.

Genevieve LeClair, a manicure.

Ruth Foster – engaged to Wallie

The Man in the Bowler Hat by A.A. Milne, is the last play performed in Lucille Worden’s attic, 1927. A terribly exciting little affair happens in the humdrum life of John and Mary, a tempest in a teapot, but while it lasts–well, it’s high comedy, at least for the audience!

Directed by Kaylynn Iglesias

Roles:

Mary and John – a most ordinary couple.

Man in the Bowler Hat

Chief Villain

Hero

Heroine

Bad Man

So’s Your Old Antique: A Comedy in One Act by Clare Beecher Kummer This is the first play performed at The Stables in 1930. It premiered on Broadway on May 7, 1930, and was produced in association with The Manhattan Little Theatre Club, Inc. The play takes place in Dick Barlow’s Antique Shop on a May morning where there is a lot of activity for normally a quiet shop.

Directed by Leanne Handzel

Roles:

Dick Barlow – attractive young man with a flair for antiques.

Sally Barlow – Dick’s pretty young wife, hates antiques.

Mrs. Pettis – A pretty woman, not young; not old.

Mr. Malster – Older eccentric gentleman.

William – Chauffeur with a cheerful expression.

Voice – Italian accent.