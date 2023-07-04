Broadway Utica
Statement from Governor Hochul on Independence Day 2023

“On this day 247 years ago, a group of revolutionary thinkers declared the independence of a new country, one that was founded on the fundamental principles of freedom, justice and equality for all. As we celebrate America’s Independence Day, we recognize the extraordinary strides our country has taken to make these principles a reality, while acknowledging the work left to create a more perfect union. Today is a wonderful opportunity for New Yorkers to gather with family, friends and loved ones and celebrate the freedoms we all cherish. I wish all New Yorkers a joyous, safe and happy July 4th holiday!”

Press releases, designated as "Released to Phoenix Media" are contributed content. These articles have been released to the media by the organization, business, or individual who wrote and provided them. They were not researched or written by the staff of Phoenix Media.

