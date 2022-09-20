Halloween House is back at Rome Art and Community Center

Rome, NY – The Rome Art and Community Center on 308 West Bloomfield Street in Rome, NY is holding their annual Halloween House on Friday, October 7th, and Saturday, October 8th, and Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 from 6 pm to 9:30 pm.

The event is fun for all ages, for children and families there is a Trick or Treat Street, Casper’s Not-so-Scary-Trail, storytelling, face painting, crafts, tarot card reading, and a bounce house. Dracula’s Pub is open for take-out snacks and refreshments. For adults, there is a Haunted House attraction. This year’s theme is the “House of Phobias.” Admission to the Haunted Mansion is $6 and most other activities are $3 and some are free.

The major sponsor of this event is Black River Systems.

“This is one of the Rome Art & Community Centers annual fundraisers and a fun community event that we look forward to each year!” says Jason Tockey, executive director of the Rome Art and Community Center.

For more information call (315) 336-1040 or email executivedirector@romeart.org.

Rome Art and Community Center, (RACC) is Rome’s only multi-arts facility offering both cultural and community programming at little or no cost to the public. RACC welcomes almost 5,000 visitors annually including visitors from all over the US. RACC is committed to making programming accessible to all regardless of age, race, economic status, or physical ability.

RACC plays an important role in fostering creativity, cultural awareness, and strong community connection through a broad range of programming and services.

RACC offers unique opportunities to experience the arts on a very personal level, whether it be through hands-on instruction, a quiet walk through a serene gallery space, or even as a part of a large community event. RACC is & proud to have been a part of the Rome Community since 1967, and impacting the lives of children, teens, and adults every year since.

Rome Art And Community Center is also a home-away-from-home for hundreds of artists each year — whether they exhibit their works in the galleries or perform here