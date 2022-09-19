Pedal for Autism, Sponsored by Adirondack Bank, Raises $53,000 for The Kelberman Center

The Pedal for Autism event recently held at Woods Valley raised $53,000 for autism services for children, adults and families at The Kelberman Center. Thank you to Lead Sponsor Adirondack Bank, Platinum Sponsors Fiber Instrument Sales and Ford, English Financial Group, and to all other sponsors, volunteers, community partners, donors and especially to our 35 amazing riders who made this event such a success.

The 2022 Pedal for Autism is a 10 or 20-mile charity bike ride that takes place at Woods Valley in Westenville, New York and is an enjoyable way to spend a morning riding to help raise funding for children, adults and their families who receive Kelberman Center services. Save the Date for Pedal for Autism 2023 on Sunday, September 10! For more information on how you can get involved, please contact Kelly Carinci, Chief Development & Communications Officer at The Kelberman Center, at kelly.carinci@kelbermancenter. org .

“Thank you to Adirondack Bank for your lead sponsorship for our Pedal for Autism event,” commented Tara Costello, Kelberman Center Executive Director. “We are overwhelmed by your generosity and thankful that you have chosen to partner with The Kelberman Center in this exciting journey together to help children, adults and families within our community.”

“Adirondack Bank is honored to be the lead sponsor for the Pedal for Autism event,” said Rocco F. Arcuri, Sr., President and CEO of Adirondack Bank. “Events like the charity bike ride work to have a significant and long-lasting impact on families in our communities. We are proud to work with The Kelberman Center to help shine a light on autism.”

About The Kelberman Center

The Kelberman Center is the leading provider of autism services for children, adults and families in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York. We provide comprehensive programming and services for people throughout all phases of life, from early childhood through adulthood, including: Home and Community Based, Educational, Clinical, Residential and Recreation and Camp. Our goal is to meet people and families where they are in life and to support them every step of the way on their journeys navigating autism. The expert staff at The Kelberman Center empower the people we support with specialized, one-of-a-kind programs, resources, support and wrap-around services, creating a fulling, life-enriching experience for people and families.

About Adirondack Bank

Adirondack Bank, headquartered in Utica, was established in 1898. We have grown to over 200 employees at 19 locations serving Central and Northern New York. Community involvement is a cornerstone at Adirondack Bank. We have a century-long history of serving the needs of others by contributing to causes in which we can make a positive difference in our communities. We contribute roughly 8% of our net income in the form of sponsorships and donations to a wide variety of events and organizations throughout the communities that we serve. In addition, our team of almost 200 dedicated professionals contribute thousands of hours each year by sitting on boards and committees, presenting to various groups about financial services, and volunteering and participating in local events. For more information visitwww.adirondackbank.com.

Pictured left to right: Frank Behlmer, Pedal for Autism Chair and Kelberman Center Board Member; Tara Costello, Kelberman Center Executive Director and John Buffa, Adirondack Bank Executive Vice President.