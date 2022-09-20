State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As we continue to navigate the start of the fall season, I urge all New Yorkers to take steps to better protect themselves against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Take advantage of the latest tools and resources at our disposal in order to keep our families and our communities safe. Test before gatherings or travel and if you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”

Governor Hochul also announced the availability of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for anyone age 12 or older and from Moderna for those 18 or older. To schedule an appointment for a booster, New Yorkers should contact their local pharmacy, county health department, or healthcare provider; visit vaccines.gov; text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 15.65

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 21.86

Test Results Reported – 41,356

Total Positive – 3,058

Percent Positive – 6. 88 %**

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6. 43 %**

Patient Hospitalization – 2,002 (- 61) *

Patients Newly Admitted – 307 *

Patients in ICU – 215 (- 2) *

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 69 (- 12) *

Total Discharges – 342,060 ( + 358) *

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 14 *

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 57,920 *

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 74,035

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Friday, September 16, 2022 Saturday, September 17, 2022 Sunday, September 18, 2022 Capital Region 18.79 18.92 19.03 Central New York 25.07 25.75 25.92 Finger Lakes 14.19 14.43 14.24 Long Island 28.29 26.65 27.75 Mid-Hudson 21.96 22.63 22.84 Mohawk Valley 22.93 23.40 22.99 New York City 20.99 20.52 21.00 North Country 23.56 23.90 24.07 Southern Tier 20.60 21.01 21.55 Western New York 19.26 18.86 18.90 Statewide 21.76 21.45 21.86

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Friday, September 16, 2022 Saturday, September 17, 2022 Sunday, September 18, 2022 Capital Region 9.32% 9.46% 9.48% Central New York 10.50% 10.44% 10.29% Finger Lakes 7.23% 7.03% 7.01% Long Island 7.81% 7.94% 8.01% Mid-Hudson 6.16% 5.44% 5.39% Mohawk Valley 11.13% 11.13% 10.89% New York City 5.23% 4.97% 4.95% North Country 10.66% 10.41% 10.57% Southern Tier 8.36% 8.39% 8.57% Western New York 12.52% 11.88% 11.89% Statewide 6.73% 6.44% 6.43%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Friday, September 16, 2022 Saturday, September 17, 2022 Sunday, September 18, 2022 Bronx 5.88% 5.82% 5.85% Kings 4.29% 3.83% 3.80% New York 5.07% 5.01% 4.97% Queens 6.32% 6.16% 6.16% Richmond 5.91% 5.78% 5.76%

Yesterday 3,058 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,993,964. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 72,196 32 Allegany 10,070 6 Broome 53,718 27 Cattaraugus 17,927 10 Cayuga 18,762 10 Chautauqua 27,373 7 Chemung 24,545 14 Chenango 10,901 8 Clinton 20,438 22 Columbia 12,436 4 Cortland 12,330 8 Delaware 9,301 8 Dutchess 76,482 43 Erie 249,968 104 Essex 6,969 3 Franklin 11,140 17 Fulton 15,091 13 Genesee 15,394 6 Greene 10,015 2 Hamilton 1,003 – Herkimer 16,187 8 Jefferson 24,213 15 Lewis 6,857 – Livingston 13,318 4 Madison 15,507 7 Monroe 177,776 76 Montgomery 13,815 8 Nassau 493,689 316 Niagara 55,685 19 NYC 2,789,228 1,347 Oneida 63,666 24 Onondaga 132,324 86 Ontario 23,780 12 Orange 125,602 52 Orleans 9,781 2 Oswego 31,505 20 Otsego 12,200 7 Putnam 28,450 14 Rensselaer 38,364 22 Rockland 108,113 42 Saratoga 56,544 39 Schenectady 40,168 19 Schoharie 6,000 2 Schuyler 4,037 – Seneca 6,946 4 St. Lawrence 24,523 13 Steuben 23,323 9 Suffolk 510,042 307 Sullivan 22,050 8 Tioga 12,864 11 Tompkins 24,404 7 Ulster 38,710 22 Warren 17,013 7 Washington 14,382 10 Wayne 20,110 11 Westchester 303,331 161 Wyoming 9,343 2 Yates 4,055 1

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 111 70 63.1% 41 36.9% Central New York 73 42 57.5% 31 42.5% Finger Lakes 189 69 36.5% 120 63.5% Long Island 355 157 44.2% 198 55.8% Mid-Hudson 219 75 34.2% 144 65.8% Mohawk Valley 45 29 64.4% 16 35.6% New York City 757 323 42.7% 434 57.3% North Country 43 27 62.8% 16 37.2% Southern Tier 88 42 47.7% 46 52.3% Western New York 122 44 36.1% 78 63.9% Statewide 2,002 878 43.9% 1,124 56.1%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

On Friday, September 16, there were 14 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 57,920. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Broome 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 1 Nassau 1 New York 1 Oswego 2 Queens 1 Richmond 1 Suffolk 2 Westchester 2

Important Note: HERDS data collection from health care facilities is not currently required on weekends or holidays. The survey will resume today and the facility/death data will be displayed in tomorrow’s report. The numbers with an asterisk were reported on Friday, September 16th.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.