State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. 

“As we continue to navigate the start of the fall season, I urge all New Yorkers to take steps to better protect themselves against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Take advantage of the latest tools and resources at our disposal in order to keep our families and our communities safe. Test before gatherings or travel and if you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”

Governor Hochul also announced the availability of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for anyone age 12 or older and from Moderna for those 18 or older. To schedule an appointment for a booster, New Yorkers should contact their local pharmacy, county health department, or healthcare provider; visit vaccines.gov; text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Cases Per 100k – 15.65
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k 21.86
  • Test Results Reported – 41,356
  • Total Positive3,058
  • Percent Positive – 6.88%**
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.43%**   
  • Patient Hospitalization2,002 (-61)*
  • Patients Newly Admitted307*
  • Patients in ICU215 (-2)*
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation69 (-12)*
  • Total Discharges342,060 (+358)*
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS14*
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS57,920*   

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.      

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.       

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.       

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC 74,035   

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.       

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:       

REGION

Friday, September 16, 2022

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Capital Region

18.79

18.92

19.03

Central New York

25.07

25.75

25.92

Finger Lakes

14.19

14.43

14.24

Long Island

28.29

26.65

27.75

Mid-Hudson

21.96

22.63

22.84

Mohawk Valley

22.93

23.40

22.99

New York City

20.99

20.52

21.00

North Country

23.56

23.90

24.07

Southern Tier

20.60

21.01

21.55

Western New York

19.26

18.86

18.90

Statewide

21.76

21.45

21.86

   

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:   

Region

Friday, September 16, 2022

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Capital Region

9.32%

9.46%

9.48%

Central New York

10.50%

10.44%

10.29%

Finger Lakes

7.23%

7.03%

7.01%

Long Island

7.81%

7.94%

8.01%

Mid-Hudson

6.16%

5.44%

5.39%

Mohawk Valley

11.13%

11.13%

10.89%

New York City

5.23%

4.97%

4.95%

North Country

10.66%

10.41%

10.57%

Southern Tier

8.36%

8.39%

8.57%

Western New York

12.52%

11.88%

11.89%

Statewide

6.73%

6.44%

6.43%

   

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.       

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:      

Borough in NYC

Friday, September 16, 2022

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Bronx

5.88%

5.82%

5.85%

Kings

4.29%

3.83%

3.80%

New York

5.07%

5.01%

4.97%

Queens

6.32%

6.16%

6.16%

Richmond

5.91%

5.78%

5.76%

   

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.   

Yesterday 3,058 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,993,964. A geographic breakdown is as follows:     

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

72,196

32

Allegany

10,070

6

Broome

53,718

27

Cattaraugus

17,927

10

Cayuga

18,762

10

Chautauqua

27,373

7

Chemung

24,545

14

Chenango

10,901

8

Clinton

20,438

22

Columbia

12,436

4

Cortland

12,330

8

Delaware

9,301

8

Dutchess

76,482

43

Erie

249,968

104

Essex

6,969

3

Franklin

11,140

17

Fulton

15,091

13

Genesee

15,394

6

Greene

10,015

2

Hamilton

1,003

Herkimer

16,187

8

Jefferson

24,213

15

Lewis

6,857

Livingston

13,318

4

Madison

15,507

7

Monroe

177,776

76

Montgomery

13,815

8

Nassau

493,689

316

Niagara

55,685

19

NYC

2,789,228

1,347

Oneida

63,666

24

Onondaga

132,324

86

Ontario

23,780

12

Orange

125,602

52

Orleans

9,781

2

Oswego

31,505

20

Otsego

12,200

7

Putnam

28,450

14

Rensselaer

38,364

22

Rockland

108,113

42

Saratoga

56,544

39

Schenectady

40,168

19

Schoharie

6,000

2

Schuyler

4,037

Seneca

6,946

4

St. Lawrence

24,523

13

Steuben

23,323

9

Suffolk

510,042

307

Sullivan

22,050

8

Tioga

12,864

11

Tompkins

24,404

7

Ulster

38,710

22

Warren

17,013

7

Washington

14,382

10

Wayne

20,110

11

Westchester

303,331

161

Wyoming

9,343

2

Yates

4,055

1

  

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

Region

COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized

Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID

% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID

Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission

% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission

Capital Region

111

70

63.1%

41

36.9%

Central New York

73

42

57.5%

31

42.5%

Finger Lakes

189

69

36.5%

120

63.5%

Long Island

355

157

44.2%

198

55.8%

Mid-Hudson

219

75

34.2%

144

65.8%

Mohawk Valley

45

29

64.4%

16

35.6%

New York City

757

323

42.7%

434

57.3%

North Country

43

27

62.8%

16

37.2%

Southern Tier

88

42

47.7%

46

52.3%

Western New York

122

44

36.1%

78

63.9%

Statewide

2,002

878

43.9%

1,124

56.1%

   

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).   

On Friday, September 16, there were 14 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 57,920. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

County

New Deaths

Bronx

1

Broome

1

Herkimer

1

Kings

1

Nassau

1

New York

1

Oswego

2

Queens

1

Richmond

1

Suffolk

2

Westchester

2

     

Important Note: HERDS data collection from health care facilities is not currently required on weekends or holidays. The survey will resume today and the facility/death data will be displayed in tomorrow’s report. The numbers with an asterisk were reported on Friday, September 16th.    

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.       

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.   

