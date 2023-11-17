Governor Hochul Announces Transformational $44 Million Investment in SUNY Polytechnic Institute

State Senator Joseph Griffo said, “SUNY Polytechnic Institute is a leader in learning, research and innovation and an important part of the Mohawk Valley. This investment in state funding will result in new construction with the expansion of existing buildings and additional resources and expanded opportunities on campus that will help to grow and enhance the college for years to come.”

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “I am so thankful and honored to have been a part of securing this historic funding for SUNY Poly’s campus in the Mohawk Valley. I strongly believe in this institution and the incredible work they produce, and cannot wait to see how these investments will benefit them for years to come. I want to thank my colleagues in the legislature, along with Governor Hochul, for allowing me to push for this allocation, and believing in these efforts. These investments into SUNY Poly will ensure that it continues to be a top polytechnic university in the country, and I’m eager to see the growth that is achieved.”

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. said, “We have always known what an essential asset SUNY Poly is, to not just Oneida County, but to the entire region. That’s why we fought so hard it to maintain its status as the premier polytechnic institute in the Northeast and have continued to make investments in all of the areas it supports. Oneida County has become a hub for semiconductor processing and advanced manufacturing and this investment by New York State will greatly assist us down that successful path and also strengthen the future of healthcare.”

SUNY Chancellor John King said, “This is a tremendous commitment by Governor Hochul to SUNY Poly and the Mohawk Valley. The funding will help re-establish New York State as a manufacturing hub by building a workforce pipeline, while preparing SUNY Poly students for success in manufacturing careers, including in the semiconductor field. It also expands our capacity to educate more healthcare professionals to meet increasing need, and helps establish SUNY Poly as the premier polytechnic institute in the country. My thanks to the Governor and our legislators for their comprehensive support.”

SUNY Poly President Dr. Winston Soboyejo said, “SUNY Poly is incredibly grateful for this investment in our institution, as well as the continued support and advocacy of Governor Kathy Hochul, SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr., and Assemblywoman Buttenschon. At a time of tremendous growth in the Mohawk Valley, these capital infrastructure advancements, made by possible by this investment, will allow us to further serve our students, create additional pathways for collaboration with industry and community partners, in addition to continuing to meet the workforce development and upskilling needs of industry in New York State and beyond.”

College Council Chair RoAnn Destito said, “The future is bright at SUNY Poly. This investment is yet another example of the tremendous support SUNY Poly has received from SUNY, our elected officials and Governor Kathy Hochul. Moreover, it is a reflection of their confidence and our shared belief in SUNY Poly’s position as an innovative academic leader and economic driver in this region and throughout the state.”