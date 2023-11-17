Governor Hochul Announces Transformational $44 Million Investment in SUNY Polytechnic Institute

Builds on Governor Hochul’s Historic Investment in SUNY and in the Mohawk Valley
Governor Kathy Hochul joined the SUNY Polytechnic Institute community and SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. today to announce a $44 million State investment in the university, which will expand the current health science wing and update nursing labs in Donovan Hall, as well as create a semiconductor processing lab for workforce development, and a robotics and advanced manufacturing research and education lab. On a path to becoming the State and nation’s premier public polytechnic, this new investment continues SUNY Poly’s evolution as a leader in STEM and the health sciences.
“This investment is another massive step to building the best public education institution in the country and cementing New York’s leadership role in the manufacturing industry,” Governor Hochul said. “With these important investments, students can receive an affordable and quality education at SUNY, join New York’s growing manufacturing industry, and build a bright future for themselves and for New York State.”
The $44 million investment in SUNY Poly is made possible by the capital support SUNY received from the enacted State budget and will serve as a crucial step in establishing SUNY Poly as the premier polytechnic institute in the country. The breakdown for the $44 million is as follows:
- Health Science Wing Expansion: This project establishes the Center for Healthcare Innovation – a collaborative center to address the increasing mental health, physical health, and environmental health needs. The Center will facilitate entrepreneurial efforts in the health fields; promote multidisciplinary research, clinical practice, and program development; enhance applied learning opportunities for students; and cultivate community partnerships and initiatives.
- New Semiconductor Processing Lab: Companies such as Micron, Wolfspeed, Semikron-Danfoss, Indium Corporation, and Global Foundries are investing, building, and expanding, resulting in job creation and a corresponding need for more employees. The investment in and creation of this 3,000-square foot semiconductor processing lab will provide more students with a robust university education focused on STEM and semiconductor manufacturing, research, and development.
- Updates to Nursing Laboratories: This vital expansion, which will accommodate 12 clinical stations with manikins and up-to date simulators, will allow faculty in the College of Health Sciences to employ modern day equipment and simulations. Consequentially, students will be able to effectively develop the professional skills they need to become competent and effective health care providers.
- New Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Research and Education Lab: This lab will enable both educational and research opportunities in areas that include advanced robotics, sensors and controls, smart manufacturing, Industry 4.0 initiatives as well as creating an integrated connection with SUNY Poly’s AI for All facility. The state-of-the-art facility will allow faculty to expand their activities in scholarship and sponsored research, and course modules within the curriculum, as well as provide for certificate and credit bearing micro-credentials for students. It will also provide continuing and professional education (CPE) opportunities for upskilling the workforce in the Mohawk Valley.
The funds were made possible through the State University of New York Capital Construction Funds, State Budget and appropriations secured by State Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon.
State Senator Joseph Griffo said, “SUNY Polytechnic Institute is a leader in learning, research and innovation and an important part of the Mohawk Valley. This investment in state funding will result in new construction with the expansion of existing buildings and additional resources and expanded opportunities on campus that will help to grow and enhance the college for years to come.”
Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “I am so thankful and honored to have been a part of securing this historic funding for SUNY Poly’s campus in the Mohawk Valley. I strongly believe in this institution and the incredible work they produce, and cannot wait to see how these investments will benefit them for years to come. I want to thank my colleagues in the legislature, along with Governor Hochul, for allowing me to push for this allocation, and believing in these efforts. These investments into SUNY Poly will ensure that it continues to be a top polytechnic university in the country, and I’m eager to see the growth that is achieved.”
Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. said, “We have always known what an essential asset SUNY Poly is, to not just Oneida County, but to the entire region. That’s why we fought so hard it to maintain its status as the premier polytechnic institute in the Northeast and have continued to make investments in all of the areas it supports. Oneida County has become a hub for semiconductor processing and advanced manufacturing and this investment by New York State will greatly assist us down that successful path and also strengthen the future of healthcare.”
SUNY Chancellor John King said, “This is a tremendous commitment by Governor Hochul to SUNY Poly and the Mohawk Valley. The funding will help re-establish New York State as a manufacturing hub by building a workforce pipeline, while preparing SUNY Poly students for success in manufacturing careers, including in the semiconductor field. It also expands our capacity to educate more healthcare professionals to meet increasing need, and helps establish SUNY Poly as the premier polytechnic institute in the country. My thanks to the Governor and our legislators for their comprehensive support.”
SUNY Poly President Dr. Winston Soboyejo said, “SUNY Poly is incredibly grateful for this investment in our institution, as well as the continued support and advocacy of Governor Kathy Hochul, SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr., and Assemblywoman Buttenschon. At a time of tremendous growth in the Mohawk Valley, these capital infrastructure advancements, made by possible by this investment, will allow us to further serve our students, create additional pathways for collaboration with industry and community partners, in addition to continuing to meet the workforce development and upskilling needs of industry in New York State and beyond.”
College Council Chair RoAnn Destito said, “The future is bright at SUNY Poly. This investment is yet another example of the tremendous support SUNY Poly has received from SUNY, our elected officials and Governor Kathy Hochul. Moreover, it is a reflection of their confidence and our shared belief in SUNY Poly’s position as an innovative academic leader and economic driver in this region and throughout the state.”
This new investment by the State builds on the $72-plus million in renovations already in development on SUNY Poly’s campus. Those improvements include $45 million in renovations to the Campus Center that will provide a new centrally located residential life suite, renovated athletic locker rooms, offices, meeting and classroom spaces, in addition to improved ADA accessibility and reduced carbon emissions; the reconstruction of Technology and Residential Drive ($5 million); and the renovation of Kunsela and Donovan Halls ($22 million) to further boost STEM programs. The latter will see the creation of the Francis A. Wilcox Engineering and Technology Wing in Kunsela Hall, in addition to a new STEM Writing and Communications Center and updated Interactive Media and Game Design (IMGD) Studio space.
Historic Investments in Advanced Manufacturing and the Mohawk Valley
Today’s announcement builds on significant investments in advanced manufacturing and in the Mohawk Valley. Earlier this year, Governor Hochul announced a $14 million investment in Oneida County Industrial Development Agency through the Focused Attraction of Shovel-Ready Tracts New York (FAST NY) grant program. The Marcy Nanocenter provides a fully permitted, shovel-ready greenfield site on an already established campus. An area has been reserved to build a semiconductor supply-chain campus, which is in high demand due to the established Wolfspeed fab and the recently announced Micron facility and will serve regional and on-site high-tech companies. FAST NY funding will continue to develop the site and support preparation, excavation, and utility infrastructure work.
In addition, the Office of Strategic Workforce Development (OSWD) has invested $976,000 in Mohawk Valley Community College’s (MVCC) Fast Track training program, which is designed to help young adults who would otherwise be unable to rise out of poverty to secure fast-track training that can put them into a good career after less than one year of training. OSWD has also invested more than $996,000 in the Callahan Management Training Center and the Manufacturers Association of Central New York, a program that provides pre-apprenticeship training and wraparound services for women looking to pursue careers in manufacturing.
Earlier this year, Governor Hochul also announced the completion of the Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica, partially funded through a $300 million grant from the New York State Department of Health’s Health Care Facility Transformation Program. The newly completed, desperately needed, state-of-the-art hospital will bring Utica and the surrounding communities more modern and accessible medical care by supporting the care of 90,000 visits annually.