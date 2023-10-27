Governor Hochul Announces Opening of Registration for the Thirteenth Annual Minority-and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Forum

Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced that the thirteenth annual Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Forum will be held on Tuesday, November 14 at the Albany Capital Center. This year’s Forum celebrates 35 years of the MWBE program in New York State with the theme of “Championing Our MWBEs: Building on a Legacy of Equity and Excellence in New York State.” Through networking opportunities, partnership-building, and a wealth of industry insights, this year’s dynamic one-day event will equip MWBEs with the essential tools to grow and prosper in today’s business landscape. Learn more about the forum and register here.

“New York’s trailblazing MWBE program is continuing to break down barriers and unlock opportunity for thousands of MWBEs in our state,” Governor Hochul said. “For 13 years, our annual MWBE forum has served as an important gathering place to connect New York businesses with essential resources and services, and I encourage business owners from all over our state to join us for this year’s forum.”

The 2023 Forum will offer attendees a wealth of opportunities to network, learn, and build partnerships to grow their enterprises. Networking in the exhibit hall facilitates relationship-building between certified MWBEs, New York State agencies, prime contractors, and private companies. Insightful sessions will provide strategies and best practices across critical topics like successfully bidding on contracts, engaging as a small business in mega projects, accessing capital and grants, and delivering on state contracts post-award. In celebration of the 35th anniversary of New York’s pioneering MWBE program, the Forum will also feature the MWBE Champions Awards Luncheon to honor certified MWBEs, government partners, and advocates who have demonstrated remarkable commitments and achievements in advancing diversity in New York State’s economy.

Chief Diversity Officer Julissa Gutierrez said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State continues to foster opportunity, spur economic growth and embrace the diversity that makes us strong. As we mark 35 years of the MWBE program, our mission endures – to support minority- and women-owned businesses in reaching new heights. The annual MWBE Forum builds pathways to prosperity by linking our talented, driven MWBEs with invaluable state resources and contracts. This event will help diverse businesses owners across New York prosper, thrive and become pillars of our economy and communities.”

The 2023 Forum also marks a historic milestone – the 35th anniversary of New York State’s pioneering Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises program. Established in 1988, the MWBE program has served as a national model for expanding economic opportunity and supporting the growth of diverse businesses. Over the past three and a half decades, New York State has empowered MWBEs with skills, resources, and connections to help them succeed. The result has been billions of dollars in contracting opportunities for certified MWBEs and countless workforce and community benefits.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York State’s pioneering MWBE program marks a historic 35-year legacy of empowering minority- and women-owned enterprises as drivers of economic growth and engines of opportunity. As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, the Forum will equip diverse businesses with insights to pursue state contracts and resources for their growth and development. New York State will continue leading the charge to break down barriers and cultivate an equitable economy where MWBEs can realize their full potential.”

Division of Minority-and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Development Executive Director Jason Myles Clark said, “This year marks a true milestone as we celebrate 35 years of New York State’s nation-leading MWBE program. Over the past three decades, we have made tremendous strides in providing more economic opportunities for MWBE businesses across New York State. As we open registration for the 2023 MWBE Forum, we renew our commitment to driving growth, innovation, and prosperity for diverse enterprises for the next 35 years and beyond.”

Planned sessions at the 2023 MWBE Forum include:

Securing the Bag: Competing for Contracts with a Successful Bid and RFP Response

This workshop and panel discussion will focus on how MWBEs can craft and submit successful bids and requests for proposal responses with New York State Agencies and Authorities. Presenters will share tips and guidance to increase the MWBE’s competitive edge. MWBEs will also hear directly from fellow small businesses about their experience and tips for obtaining contract awards. Get in Where You Fit in: Getting Your Foot in the Door for Mega Economic Development Projects

Businesses will hear from economic development project leaders from across New York State on how to position themselves to compete for economic development opportunities that may seem out of reach. The discussion will also include how business dynamics and needs have shifted after the pandemic and how businesses can adjust and position themselves for success in these projects. Finding Your Pathway to Capital: Determining What Combination of Capital is Best for Your Business

For MWBEs, access to capital can be particularly difficult, especially given the current economic climate. This panel will focus on how to qualify for loans, grants, and alternative streams of capital. MWBEs Roadmap to Success with State Contracts

Competing for and being awarded a state contract is a great accomplishment, but knowing the compliance protocols, required paperwork, and the timing and payment process is key to success. This workshop will provide MWBEs with guidance and insights from New York State Agency and Authority representatives on how to handle awarded contracts.