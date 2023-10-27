Brandon Williams Voting for Mike Johnson?

To the Editor:

Goethe said: “Tell me with whom you associate, and I will tell you who you are.” I would revise that to say: “Tell me how you VOTE, and I will tell you who you are.”

Well we now have a new Speaker of the House of Representatives and his voting record is telling in the very short time that he has been a Representative. He voted against the Infrastructure Act which is now funding the repair of our roads and bridges all across the country. He voted against a very modest new gun law and, as I write this, the news of the slaughter of at least 22 people by a gun wielding shooter in Maine. He voted against a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown. And even most telling for those of us in Central New York, he voted against the CHIPS and Science Act which is bringing Micron to our community.

But here is the clincher: Our Representative, Brandon Williams, not only voted unequivocally for him, he also voted for all of the previously proposed equally unqualified Representatives.

So, a message to Brandon Williams: we know who you are. We know who you are because we know how you voted.

Brandon, we will vote you out in 2024. And to all of my friends, neighbors and community members, please vote and vote for the candidate which will truly represent the values of our Central New York community.

Judy Jerome

Syracuse

