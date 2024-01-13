Governor Hochul Announces Expansion of Program to Provide State-Issued IDs to Incarcerated Individuals Prior to Release

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the expansion of a project under her historic ‘Jails to Jobs’ initiative that provides non-driver ID cards to individuals released from Department of Corrections and Community Supervision custody. The program is now available in all 43 State-run correctional facilities, with non-driver ID cards provided to more than 700 individuals to date.

“From signing the historic Clean Slate Act to establishing the Jails to Jobs program, my administration is committed to helping formerly incarcerated New Yorkers get back on their feet and contribute to society,” Governor Hochul said. “Having valid documentation is critical for participating in our workforce, education and health care systems. This program will help thousands of New Yorkers who have paid their debt to society get on the right path.”

New York State DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “This is just one of many ways that Governor Hochul is striving to improve the lives of all New Yorkers and provide more opportunities for everyone who calls this great state home. A basic photo ID is required to establish housing, gain employment and access many other critical benefits, but obtaining one without a little help can be a daunting task for those who were formerly incarcerated. DMV is proud to help these men and women return to their communities and put their lives back on a positive trajectory.”

New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Acting Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III said, “The Department is committed to our mission to enhance public safety by facilitating the successful reentry of formerly incarcerated individuals into their communities, and obtaining a state-issued ID has a significant impact in removing barriers in this process. The expansion of this initiative to all New York State correctional facilities is a tremendous milestone. I commend the Governor’s vision for the Jails to Jobs initiative and thank the Department of Motor Vehicles for their continued partnership in this crucial program.”

Governor Hochul’s ‘Jails to Jobs’ initiative incorporates a series of programs and State actions aimed at increasing re-entry into the workforce and reducing recidivism by focusing on connecting previously incarcerated individuals with education, resources and opportunities for job placement. This pre-release ID program is spearheaded by the DMV in cooperation with the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS). It began at the Governor’s direction in April 2022 at the Wyoming Correctional Facility in Attica and the Taconic Correctional Facility and Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, both in Westchester County.

DOCCS staff at the facilities are assisting incarcerated individuals with gathering the necessary paperwork to apply for an ID and take their photo. Once the DMV processes the transaction, the ID is delivered directly to the correctional facility so it is available to the individual.

DOCCS also works directly with the DMV to help eligible incarcerated individuals renew their driver license. This enables them to regain their driving privileges post-release without needing to reapply at a DMV office. DMV and DOCCS have worked together to ensure that those who are eligible for a license renewal can receive the required eye exam and renewal while still in a DOCCS facility.