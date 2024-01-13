Governor Hochul Marks Official Grand Opening of Creation Technologies’ $22 Million State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Wayne County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that global electronics manufacturer Creation Technologies, formerly IEC, has officially opened the doors on its new,150,000 square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the Village of Newark, Wayne County. The company, whose technologies support the medical, tech industrial, and aerospace and defense sectors, has already created 179 jobs as part of a multi-year commitment to creating more than 360 new jobs. Creation Technologies’ expansion in New York’s Finger Lakes region builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to accelerating the growth of the state’s manufacturing sector to build a 21st century economy and continue to create good jobs.

“Creation Technologies’ new facility is not just creating a major hub for jobs in New York’s Finger Lakes Region – it’s also creating yet another hub for innovation upstate,” Governor Hochul said. “Thanks to our shovel-ready sites, talented workforce, and successful business development efforts, New York is continuing to attract 21st century businesses that are creating the good-paying jobs of tomorrow, and we will continue to support the forward-thinking businesses creating breakthrough technologies that will move the Finger Lakes and all of New York State forward.”

Creation Technologies’ Wayne County facility services customers in the medical, tech industrial, and aerospace and defense sectors, providing electronic contract manufacturing services including printed circuit board assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and comprehensive prototyping services for lifesaving and mission-critical products. They specialize in the custom manufacturing of complex, full-system assemblies, offering advanced engineering, test, and development solutions for their customers. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, the company has locations across North America and in China, employing more than 4,000 workers worldwide.

Empire State Development provided the project with a $2 million Upstate Revitalization Initiative Grant and has offered up to $3 million through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for the company’s job creation commitments. New York State Electric and Gas Corporation offered up to $600,000 in assistance for the project. The Wayne County IDA also provided incentives for the project and Greater Rochester Enterprise was additionally instrumental in helping the company to remain in the Finger Lakes region. The total cost for the relocation project from the company’s previous Newark location was approximately $22 million.

This project builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to supporting the growth of New York’s advanced manufacturing sector, particularly in upstate New York. As part of her State of the State, the Governor announced a proposal for a network of four workforce development centers along New York’s I-90 corridor to prepare workers for jobs in the fast-growing field of advanced manufacturing. The Governor also secured funding for the $45 million Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management, and Integration (GO-SEMI) to grow the field of semiconductor manufacturing and has welcomed several leading businesses from across the sector to New York State.

Creation Technologies’ expansion also builds on robust economic development efforts in the Village of Newark. In December of 2021, Governor Hochul announced that the Village had been selected as one of the Finger Lakes Regions’ round five Downtown Revitalization Initiative winners. The community is working to leverage the Erie Canal as a vital asset and is committed to transforming public spaces into vibrant gathering places and providing much needed accommodations and amenities to bolster tourism by offering a diverse mix of housing options to attract new residents.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “As a global electronics manufacturer, Creation Technologies could have decided to innovate anywhere in the world—but they chose to grow in Wayne County. That decision reflects both the region’s strengths and New York State’s strategic commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment that leads to job creation and retention.”

Creation Technologies Chairman and CEO Stephen P. DeFalco said “As an electronics manufacturing services provider for some of the most demanding applications, we’re proud to be able to offer our customers even greater capacity and capabilities at our Newark facility. This investment will enable us to expand with our customers and provide the highest level of service and support.”

State Senator Pamela Helming said, “Creation Technologies is an excellent example of the critical manufacturing work being done throughout the 54th District, backed by our skilled workforce and business-friendly communities. Newark and Wayne County continue to show great leadership in fostering an environment that facilitates economic growth and job creation. I am proud to work with them in support of these efforts.”

Assemblymember Brian Manktelow said, “Projects like this ensure the future of our community is defined by development and progress. I applaud the State and thank CEO DeFalco and his team at Creation Technologies for investing in us. This new plant will continue the push for our region to be on the forefront of the medical and tech industries and as well as defense and aerospace sectors. Together, we will make certain that the Village of Newark, Wayne County, the Greater Rochester Area and New York State as a whole will grow and thrive for generations to come.”

Wayne County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Verno, said, “We at the county are always proud and pleased to help successful local businesses in any manner that we can. We look forward to working with Creation Technologies as it continues to expand and add more good paying, high-quality jobs in Wayne County.”

Village of Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor said, “The investment of Creation Technologies, the State of New York, and all the partners involved in this project are furthering the Village of Newark’s goals as a community of growth. Our vision of Newark Moving Forward aligns well with the Finger Lakes Forward initiatives, and we welcome this investment in our community.”

Wayne County Industrial Development Agency CEO Brian Pincelli said, “We were happy to be able to assist in maintaining Creation Technologies presence here in Wayne County and are very proud to have them. They have a very impressive new facility and we look forward to assisting with their continued growth.”

Avangrid, Parent Company of New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric, CEO Pedro Azagra said, “Supporting economic growth, job creation and vitality in New York is a priority for Avangrid. We thank Governor Hochul, Empire State Development and Creation Technologies for this partnership that will create opportunities for our utility to help boost job development and make Upstate New York a great place to do business.”

Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy and SUNY Geneseo President Denise Battles said, “We thank Governor Hochul for her continued efforts that are aimed at bolstering our regional economy. Projects such as this demonstrate that the regional council’s work is having a significant impact by helping well-established companies like Creation Technologies to continue to grow, ensuring that it remains an integral part of our region’s economic future. “

Greater Rochester Enterprise President and CEO Matt Hurlbutt said,“Creation Technologies expanded its presence in Newark to capitalize on the talent and electronic manufacturing expertise available in the Greater Rochester, NY region. Greater Rochester Enterprise connected the company to local partners and tax incentives and supported site development to help accelerate Creation Technologies’ growth plans. We will continue to support company leaders as they advance product development in the region.”

Accelerating Finger Lakes Forward

Today’s announcement complements “Finger Lakes Forward,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on investing in key industries including photonics, agriculture‎ and food production, and advanced manufacturing. More information is available here.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development (ESD) is New York’s chief economic development agency. The mission of ESD is to promote a vigorous and growing economy, encourage the creation of new job and economic opportunities, increase revenues to the State and its municipalities, and achieve stable and diversified local economies. Through the use of loans, grants, tax credits and other forms of financial assistance, ESD strives to enhance private business investment and growth to spur job creation and support prosperous communities across New York State. ESD is also the primary administrative agency overseeing the New York State Regional Economic Development Councils and the marketing of “I LOVE NY,” the State’s iconic tourism brand. For more information on Regional Councils and Empire State Development, please visit www.regionalcouncils.ny.gov and www.esd.ny.gov.

